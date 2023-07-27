Packers training camp updates: Offense gets Lombardi-like penalty after losing competition

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers take the field Thursday morning for their second practice of training camp.

Is this a Vince Lombardi-coached Packers training camp?

In a homage to Vince Lombardi, the coaching staff made the offense do up-downs at the end of practice after it lost its competitive period.

It wasn’t like they had to do 20 of them, but it’s the first time in a long time those were done on Packers practice fields.

Coach Matt LaFleur has had a competitive period at the end of practice the last two days and the defense has won both days. On Wednesday, the offense had to do push-ups.

Jaire Alexander injures foot during training camp but appears to be OK

In the final throw of Jordan Love’s last session, he dropped back to find rookie tight end Luke Musgrave in the flag. Musgrave jumped to make the catch while falling backward.However, cornerback Jaire Alexander was there waiting and stuffed the tight end at the 1-yard line, preventing a touchdown. Alexander injured his foot in the tackle and trainers helped him off the field, but he walked off on his own. They continued to look at his foot on the sideline. Alexander was seen walking around without issue at the end of practice.

How did Jordan Love perform in training camp Thursday?

The first team period of the day is complete.

Love went one-for-two with five handoffs during his reps.

This was also an interesting drill to see how the snaps are divided up among four different quarterbacks. Love first took five snaps, then Danny Etling took a session. From there, only Love, Alex McGough and Sean Clifford took reps. Love and Clifford went in bunches, while McGough went one at a time in between the other QB’s.

And in a third-and-goal drill that started out with Love hitting rookie Jayden Reed for a 10-yard score against Jaire Alexander fizzled after that.Love threw four incompletions and there was a false start penalty on Jon Runyan on the final five plays.

One of the incompletions was a short pass in tight coverage to receiver Christian Watson that was tipped and intercepted by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Running back A.J. Dillon mishandled one of the other attempts. Love also threw high on a back shoulder to Romeo Doubs with Alexander in tight coverage on another, and he was pressured and missed to Musgrave on the other.

The drill was No. 1 offense against No. 1 defense.

Christian Watson puts move on Rasul Douglas, scores touchdown

In a first and goal drill, cornerback Rasul Douglas got a taste of what Watson might be able to do in his second year.Watson put a move on Douglas after a short route from the 5-yard line and closed in on the pylon. Douglas followed the throw from Love with the intention of breaking it up. But he missed it by a finger tip and watched as Watson snared the ball at the 1 and turned in for the TD.Douglas congratulated Watson for the catch after jumping up in frustration.

Packers' outside linebacker position battle is one to watch in training camp

Outside linebacker is another position battle to watch early on in camp.

The Packers are giving JJ Enagbare and Justin Hollins a look at outside linebacker opposite Preston Smith. Hollins worked with the first team Wednesday and Enagbare got his turn Thursday. The Packers' 2023 first-round draft pick Lukas Van Ness hasn't received first-team reps yet.

Matt LaFleur doesn't want to overreact to Jordan Love's struggles on deep balls

Love, who went seven-of-15 on the first day, struggled with some deep balls. The wind could be to blame, but LaFleur said he didn't notice the wind. As such, the deep balls could be a concern ... but not yet.

"Yeah, I think you're always gonna want some throws back as a quarterback," LaFleur said. "There were a couple of them he should've put a little more air under. That's part of it early on in camp. We're never gonna overreact to anything on the first day."

Lukas Van Ness has a lot of versatility but focusing now on outside linebacker

Part of the reason the Packers liked Van Ness out of Iowa in the 2023 NFL draft was the potential for him to line up in multiple positions, including end in the 3-4 base defense.

For now, Van Ness is focusing on outside linebacker, a position that will require him to do more dropping back into coverage than he did in college. The Packers want to tap into his outside pass rushing ability first, but they also think he can rush as an inside nickel lineman or possibly as a defensive end.

"I think that's one of those things that kind of organically occurs over the course of camp and into preseason games and into the course of the season," LaFleur said before Thursday's practice. "It's going to be fluid with how you adjust and move people around. I think there's a lot of benefits to that when you don't know where a guy is going to align. It's going to create some challenges from an offensive perspective."

Van Ness lined up at left outside linebacker with the No. 3 unit on the first day of practice Wednesday behind starter Preston Smith and LaDarius Hamilton.

David Bakhtiari not at practice; Tarvarius Moore, Tariq Carpenter, Caleb Jones return

Tackle David Bakhtiari is not at practice so far. LaFleur said Wednesday that Bakhtiari will be on a fluid schedule during camp. Bakhtiari is the Packers' longest-tenured player. He doesn’t need to be out here every day.

Safety Tarvarius Moore, linebacker Tariq Carpenter and tackle Caleb Jones are on the field after missing Wednesday's practice with illness.

Zach Tom remains starter at right tackle

Zach Tom is still the starting right tackle, his second day in a row. It's unclear how much of an indicator that is on the current right tackle competition. Without Bakhtiari today, Yosh Nijman is left tackle.

Here's the Packers training camp schedule

Most practice times have not yet been announced. For every practice (minus Packers Family Night), the gates will open 90 minutes before the scheduled start time and close 30 minutes after the conclusion of practice.

The remaining Packers training camp schedule is:

July 29: 10:30 a.m.

July 31: 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 1: 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3: 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 5: 7:30 p.m. (Family Night)

Aug. 7: TBD

Aug. 14: TBD

Aug. 16: TBD (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 17: TBD (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 23: TBD

