Packers Christian Watson, Jordan Love spending a lot of time together, aiming to build chemistry

GREEN BAY – It is not true that receiver Christian Watson has been on the field for every snap quarterback Jordan Love has taken through the Green Bay Packers' first two days of training camp.

It just seems that way – even to Watson.

“Yeah, I mean, for sure, it does,” Watson said. “We’re just out there trying to build something and grow together.”

Watson and Romeo Doubs are the starting outside receivers and rookie Jayden Reed is the starting slot receiver, so they spend the most time on the field with Love. But Watson will go three out of every four snaps on the field while the others might get a play or two off so Samori Toure and Malik Heath get a chance.

He does get a rest after running a deep route or when there are multiple tight ends on the field. It’s just that an offseason of running routes in shorts and a helmet does only so much to replicate what it will be like when the regular season starts. Even the workouts Love held in California with Watson, Doubs and a few others can go only so far.

So, now is the time to accelerate the process of one of the most electric young receivers in the NFL developing a connection with his quarterback. Everyone else must build a rapport with Love, but Watson just barely scratched the surface as a professional last year despite scoring seven receiving and two rushing touchdowns in 11 games.

Most of his work came with Aaron Rodgers and, while Love and Watson looked connected on a 63-yard touchdown pass against Philadelphia last year, they don’t have many career practice and game snaps together. In fact, they have only 12 regular-season snaps (out of 14 possible) together.

“Just reps,” Love said when asked what he needs out of training camp. “You’ve just got to get those reps, build that chemistry. Obviously, I’ve got a good amount of reps through OTAs (organized team activities), but it’s different going into training camp.”

Christian Watson's speed can be a challenge for quarterbacks, too

Love needs all the work he can get just to become proficient in running the offense, but contained within that objective is figuring out how to get the ball to the most athletic player he’s ever teamed up with. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Watson runs a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash and has a 38½-inch vertical leap, which means he’s a threat vertically and horizontally.

Rodgers showed how adept he was at throwing the deep ball when he hit Watson, running at full speed, in stride in the season opener in Minnesota last year. The ball bounced off Watson’s hands, but it showed how quickly someone with 15 years starting experience could adapt to a player of Watson’s ability.

Love does not have that experience and if there’s one thing he’s shown in OTAs and the early part of camp, it’s that he doesn’t throw a pretty deep ball. It’s a weakness he must overcome because Watson is going to provide opportunities to gain yards in 50- and 60-yard chunks.

“It's just the fact that everyone's different, you know?” Watson said of Love figuring out where to put the ball. “Regardless of how fast you are, how slow you are, I mean, everyone's different. You’ve got Rome who has out-of-this-world feet and breaks and stuff.

“And then you’ve got Samori and J-Reed, who are shiftier, so everyone's different. So, I just think the more that we're able to go out there and run routes and connect with J-Love, the more he's going to be able to have that touch and feel and know where we’re going to be at before he even looks.”

The Watson-Love deep-ball connection hasn’t been on display in camp yet.

On the first day, Love left a ball short and to the inside when Watson broke free on a deep corner route, turning what should have been a 45-yard gain into an incompletion. Love struggled to throw deep into the wind on the first day and missed several other receivers as well.

Watson said those deep balls are not easy throws and that Love is still working on when to put air under them and when he can throw the ball more on a line. With his long delivery, Love hasn’t shown great touch in practice and does much better when he throws fastballs down the middle.

“He came up to me right after the play and was like, ‘I’m just going to put it out there for you, just put it over the top,’ especially when I have him beat that bad,” Watson said. “He said he just needed to air it out there.

“The No. 1 thing is I think we have guys who are accountable and want to own up to everything, just understanding if they could have done something better, exactly what they can do, hopefully we do it better.”

Christian Watson bounced back from early struggles last season

Watson had to be one of those guys. He didn’t have the easiest rookie season.

He injured his knee late in the spring, chose to have surgery and then missed most of training camp. Rodgers regularly praised him for studying his playbook and paying attention to practice and so he didn’t freeze him out as he’s done with other young receivers. But Watson struggled with his hands — something scouts had warned about in their evaluations — dropping five passes on 28 targets during the first 11 games of the season.

But from that point on, he didn't drop a pass and caught 23 of 38 passes thrown his way for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

His confidence rose sharply after catching seven touchdowns in a four-game span and he finished with a five-catch, 104-yard performance in the season-finale against Detroit. The Packers lost to the Lions and were consequently knocked out of the playoffs, so Watson went home and thought about building on the confidence he had established the second half of the year.

“One of my biggest goals (last year) was not to let ‘12’ (Rodgers) down, not let the vets down,” Watson said. “It got my head spinning just thinking about too much. When I dropped the ball, the first thing I’m thinking is, ‘I just let everyone down.’ I’m thinking about, ‘I can’t let them down the next time,’ instead of the opposite, that I’ve got to make it next time.

“Now, it’s just, ‘Drops are going to happen.’ There’s not a single receiver in the league that has a 100% catch rate. If I drop a ball, all I can do is just go out there and get the next one. The mentality is definitely a lot different this season.”

Watson said he worked on hand placement during the offseason, keeping his hands tighter and together, and high-pointing the ball. Being sure-handed is a primary goal but a close second is becoming connected with Love when he’s running his routes.

It’s something he’ll be working on a lot over the next five weeks.