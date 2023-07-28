Packers camp insider: Matt LaFleur downshifts workload for third day of training camp practice

GREEN BAY − Friday’s takeaways from Packers training camp practice:

A light day on the field

After two full-speed, non-padded practices to start camp, coach Matt LaFleur dialed back the intensity by conducting a 1-hour, 21-minute jog-through Friday that was closed to the public.

LaFleur scheduled the lighter workout on Day 3 of camp to avoid soft-tissue injuries as the players acclimate to the rigors of football. Practice will ramp back up to full speed Saturday and, after a day off Sunday, the Packers will have their first full-pads practice of camp Monday.

“There’s definitely some benefit to try and power through,” LaFleur said, “but I firmly believe that for us to be at our best, we need everybody available, and so it kind of mitigates the risk of injury a little bit. And I still think that as long as our guys are intentional about their work, you can still get a lot out of the periods, and a lot out of the practice. There will be a time to kind of push through, especially in the next couple weeks.”

To get the most snaps for each player during team periods, LaFleur used the “two-spot” format he often deploys for only a period or two in most practices. That means splitting the squad in half, with the starters and top backups running plays against each other at one end of the field, and everyone else working at the other end.

Linebacker Jonathan Garvin cut ... on his birthday

The curious case of Jonathan Garvin’s career with the Packers ended Friday when they cut him on what happened to be his birthday.

Over his first three seasons, Garvin had worked his way into the outside linebacker rotation and was in position for playing time early in the season while Rashan Gary finishes his recovery from knee-reconstruction surgery. Garvin had one start in his 38-game career, including playing 39% of the Packers’ defensive snaps in 2021, and 23% last season.

But just as in 2022, Garvin did not take part in any of the Packers’ voluntary offseason work this year. That’s highly unusual for a player who was by no means assured of a roster spot, let alone regular playing time.

Garvin didn’t make himself available to reporters when the locker room was open during the Packers’ mandatory minicamp in June or after the first two days of training camp. So he was never available to ask why he skipped the voluntary offseason work or about being moved to defensive line for the first day of camp.

With his playing experience, Garvin probably has a good chance of catching on with another team in camp. But his decision to not maximize his chances of making the roster by taking part in offseason work is especially surprising because of the long-term financial repercussions. If he accrues one more season (his fourth in the league) he’ll be fully vested in the NFL pension program.

Injury update

Returned: T David Bakhtiari (rest day Thursday).

Did not practice: WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion).

Physically unable to perform list: OLB Rashan Gary (knee), CB Eric Stokes (foot/knee).

Non-football injury list: WR Grant DuBose (back).

Bits and pieces

Cornerback Jaire Alexander took part in Friday’s jog-through after injuring or getting cramping his foot or calf on his final snap of the last team period in practice Thursday. Alexander had limped off the field after stopping Luke Musgrave short of the end zone on a fourth-and-4 play. He appeared to be fine after practice, though, and on Friday took his share of the snaps in the jog-through.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari took part in the jog-through after sitting out Thursday as part of regimen for managing his knee issues, and said he expects to take part in Saturday’s return to full-speed practice.

Second-round draft pick Jayden Reed took the first reps as the return man in the first punt period of camp. The Packers appear to prefer to take punt-return duties off Keisean Nixon because he’s the frontrunner to be their nickel back and could end up playing nearly full time on defense as well as being their primary kickoff returner.

Quote of the day

“I think it’s a big question mark. There are a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot of football. It’s a new look. And that’s exciting, because you don’t really know what to expect. … Having a young team, there’s growing pains. I remember when I was a rookie, you just have to mess up, which is fine. It’s what you do once you do mess up, and how you respond to it, that’s the patience thing we’re talking about. Now the duration of time, who knows? It could be two weeks, could be 12 weeks. That’s how this team can respond, the identity we establish as we go week in, week out.” – David Bakhtiari, on what he thinks as a long-time veteran when he hears calls for patience for this year’s Packers.