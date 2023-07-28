Green Bay Packers wish linebacker Jonathan Garvin a happy 24th birthday, then release him

GREEN BAY – Jonathan Garvin’s stint with the Green Bay Packers ended on a day the outside linebacker would have otherwise spent celebrating.

The Packers released Garvin, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, on the same day he turned 24. The team tweeted a happy birthday message to him Friday morning. At the same time, the Packers were ushering him out the door.

Garvin’s release isn’t a surprise. He played fewer than 700 defensive snaps in his three seasons and made minimal impact on special teams, placing him as a fringe candidate for the 53-man roster. Regardless, Garvin skipped voluntary workouts this spring, never a good look for a player fighting to make the roster.

When camp opened Wednesday, Garvin practiced with defensive linemen in individual drills. It appeared to be a sign of a position change, and maybe a chance to crack the roster. The Packers outside linebacker depth chart is deeper than past years with Kingsley Enagbare, a fifth-round draft pick last season, and Justin Hollins rotating on the first team early in camp. General manager Brian Gutekunst drafted edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick this spring, adding a valuable asset to the position.

There's less depth on the Packers defensive line, but Garvin is undersized for the line at less than 260 pounds. The team ultimately didn’t have a spot for him, which led to his release. Once that was apparent, it didn’t matter what else Garvin might be celebrating Friday.