Packers training camp 2023 updates: Devonte Wyatt dominates, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs win battles

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' 2023 training camp continued Tuesday with their fifth practice.

After welcoming special guest Peyton Manning on Monday, Tuesday's practice featured some breakout performances and improved showings from other players.

Here's a roundup of observations from our reporters at Ray Nitschke Field.

Devonte Wyatt dominates in a one-on-one drill at Packers training camp

Devonte Wyatt had two of the most impressive power rushes you’ll ever see in a one-on-one drill. He blew up Josh Myers with a bull rush, knocking him 2 yards on his butt. (Myers won first rep vs. Wyatt.)

Later, Wyatt knocked Jean Delance on his butt after beating him with a speed rush. It's an awfully good sign for the Packers' second-year player.

Sean Rhyan, who had a forgettable rookie year, went 5-0 in one on ones. He beat rookie Colby Wooden on all five. It was a very good showing for him.

Zach Tom was getting first-team reps at center, which is new. Yosh Nijman was at right tackle. Starting center Josh Myers, who was taking second-team reps early Tuesday, has been struggling in one on ones first two days in pads.

But later Tuesday, Myers was back in with the first team at center.

Rookie kicker Anders Carlson has mixed results Tuesday

Rookie Anders Carlson was wide right on his first attempt Tuesday from 40 yards out. He came back and made kicks from 45 yards and 47 yards.

"I’m not saying he needed to make those, but probably doesn’t hurt," beat reporter Ryan Wood noted.

He went 2 for 3 on his next kicks. He was wide right from 49 yards before making a 48-yarder and a 52-yarder.

Carlson then had a chance to show how well he could kick in the clutch at the end of practice.

During the 2-minute drill, Carlson had a chance to tie the game on the final play. He nailed a 45-yarder to tie it on the drive Jordan Love led. Then to end practice he missed a 50-plus yarder.

Offense wins one-on-one battles as Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs shine

There were two sets of one-on-one drills Tuesday, one for deeper balls and one in the red zone.

On the first rep, Jaire Alexander was ready to take on Christian Watson for the second day in a row. But Rasul Douglas came over and talked to his teammates, and the two switched off, with Douglas taking Watson and Alexander taking Romeo Doubs. In the end, despite good defense, both receivers won their respective reps.

Watson created separation off the line from Douglas, and kept a step to pull in the intermediate crossing route hall from Love.

On Doubs rep, the second-year receiver went deep down the right sideline to the end zone. At the pylon, Alexander dove for a pass break up. But as they were falling, Doubs turned his body and pulled in the touchdown catch.

During a red zone battle, Doubs, again, was able to use his frame to box out Alexander, and Love put the ball just in front of his receiver, where only he could catch it, for the score.

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave flashed his speed and separation, getting off Innis Gaines see and dove for the explosive pass from Love.

And with Sean Clifford playing quarterback, Samori Toure was able to get a step on the speedy Keisean Nixon to pull in the long touchdown.

What is David Bakhtiari's status during training camp?

David Bakhtiari is practicing Tuesday after sitting out Monday and taking a half day on Saturday. The team also had an off day on Sunday.

Still, head coach Matt LaFleur says there is no concern, and this will just be a fluid situation with Bakhtiari practicing, likely all season. LaFleur said Tuesday he will have daily check-ins with his left tackle.

“We all know, everybody in here knows, we're a better offense when he's out there on the field,” LaFleur said before the team took to the practice field Tuesday. “He's one of the better LTs in the league. We've got to do whatever we can to get him to Sundays.

"He’s got enough experience, enough reps, that he doesn’t have to be out there every day.”

Packers cut two players on Tuesday

A day after adding an offensive lineman, the Packers created two more roster spots.Tight end Camren McDonald and guard Chuck Filiaga, a pair of undrafted rookies signed in May, were released.It’s not unusual for the team to trim spots where depth is good or where it’s clear the player isn’t up to the team’s standards.The Packers added center James Empey Monday and may be looking to add some free agents. The roster is currently at 89, but OLB Kenneth Odumegwu has an international exemption and thus two spots are open.

Packers add a wide receiver/tight end to the mix

Andre Miller, a first-year free agent who was cut from the New York Giants last week, was a late addition to practice on Tuesday.

The 6-3, 234-pound Miller was a wide receiver at Maine, but the Giants switched him to tight end. He lined up with the wide receivers in early drills on his first day.

2 Packers rookie wide receivers injured, not practicing

Rookie receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Grant Dubose are still being held out of practice. Wicks practiced the first day of camp, before suffering a concussion. He’s been on the field with the team, but hasn't practiced since the concussion.

"Yeah he’s still going through that process, so I don’t really have an update on them yet," LaFleur said.

Dubose (back) has yet to practice at all since being drafted in April. His return is still a mystery to LaFleur."I don't have a good indication," LaFleur said. "It’s just kind of when he’s ready, he’s ready."

Peyton Manning speaks to Packers at training camp on Monday

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was on hand for practice Monday, and spoke to the team, according to LaFleur.

It also allowed LaFleur to think back to 2008, when as a coach with the Houston Texans, Manning led the Colts on a comeback, scoring 21 points in basically five minutes.

“The lessons I’ve learned as a coach going against him, I’ll never forget…it was a great lesson early in my coaching career, that you gotta play till the clock says zero,” LaFleur said.

Packers rookie Carrington Valentine making a good impression with 'splash plays'

Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine made a couple of big plays on Monday.

LaFleur has liked what he’s seen so far from the young DB.

"He’s extremely athletic, has made some splash plays," LaFleur said. "I love how he competes. He goes out there and he’s gonna challenge it. You can coach him hard, he’s receptive coaching. I think we have a good young player there and I’m excited to see what he can do as we get into some of these (joint practices) next week."

