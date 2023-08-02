Green Bay Packers release outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton, add linebacker and center

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers continue to churn the bottom end of their roster, releasing five players in the last eight days and replacing them with some young prospects looking for another chance to compete for a roster spot.

The latest addition came Wednesday on the players’ off day when the Packers released outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, claimed outside linebacker Arron Mosby off waivers from Carolina and signed center Cole Schneider to a free agent contract.

Hamilton’s two-year stretch with the Packers, which included only nine games played and a considerable amount of time on the practice squad, ended less than two weeks into training camp. Hamilton was seeing less action with first-round pick Lukas Van Ness moving up the depth chart and the team decided to look at Mosby.

The 6-4, 245-pound Mosby was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent most of last season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He played in three games last year and all but two of his 33 snaps were on special teams.

Mosby played at Fresno State and posted 40 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss in 2021.

Schneider, who spent training camp with the Packers last year and played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this spring, is the second center the Packers have added this week. On Tuesday, they claimed James Espey off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers may be bulking up the position after Jake Hanson suffered an injury recently.

The team released tight end Camren McDonald and signed receiver Dre Miller on Tuesday, and had released defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin on July 28. They also released receiver Jeff Cotton on July 26 and signed receiver Cody Chrest.