Jordan Love's primary focus in Packers camp is harnessing his pocket awareness, knowing when to run

GREEN BAY – As soon as he pulled the football on the action fake, Jordan Love turned and saw the deep shot wasn’t open.

The Green Bay Packers had drawn up a big play in Saturday’s practice. They wanted to draw the defense closer to the line of scrimmage, but the Packers secondary hung back. In his mind, the internal clock started ticking. Love tucked the football and headed for the line of scrimmage.

Before he reached it, the quarterback saw tight end Luke Musgrave open a couple of yards to his left. Musgrave was responsible for pass protection on the play, but the defender he was assigned to block leaked into coverage, opening a window. Love quickly transferred back from runner to passer, flipping his tight end the football.

“He did the rest,” Love said. “He made a really good play, and that might be a good 10-yard gain right there.”

It was undoubtedly good awareness from a rookie, but Love’s flip highlighted maybe his biggest growth since the Packers drafted him in the first round three years ago. As much as coach Matt LaFleur pleaded with his rookie quarterback to let the football rip from his hand in Love’s first camp, pocket awareness was virtually nonexistent. Love was statuesque, standing firm as he slogged through his reads, unable to use his athleticism.

He’s much more fluid three years later. That doesn’t mean Love’s ability to handle the pocket, knowing when it’s time to hang behind his offensive line, when it’s time to escape, is a finished product. Love has established through camp’s opening week he can make every throw, showing the arm talent that enticed the Packers to use a first-round pick on him. Throwing is only a baseline for an NFL quarterback.

As camp progresses, Love said, pocket presence is his primary focus.

“When the play breaks down,” Love said, “my feet kind of get off. I’ve been a little kind of spastic in the pocket, and not being able to stay under control, stay on my base and go through the reads. That’s kind of when I’ve gotten off and missed easy throws. Those are ones you wish you could get back, but I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve got to keep working is having that balance in the pocket, not getting flustered. When I need to get out, just get out and make a play.”

Much of Love’s job will revolve around how he handles the pocket. When the games start, and he can be hit without the protection of a red practice jersey, Love will need to harness the internal clock required for every quarterback. The position is based on feel, intuition, natural reaction without being slowed by a cluttered mind. Trusting his decisions comes from repetition.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the basis of Love’s practices in camp, from drills to group work to team periods, is conditioning him to be decisive.

“It truly comes down to the fundamentals,” LaFleur said, “and reading with your feet. Football is not played in a vacuum where it’s perfect conditions. Somebody may miss a block, and that’s why you have to react. That’s why your fundamentals have to be great. We drill all these movements all the time so that you hope when that situation arises in a game, they react in a certain way.”

Love said he’s much more comfortable in the pocket than three years ago. When he drops back with the football, he has a rolodex of available checkdowns, safety valves he can target if – or, more accurately, when – the play breaks down. At the moment Love decides to leave the pocket, his eyes are constantly searching downfield. The biggest question determining what kind of quarterback he’ll be is what Love does with his feet.

He ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, almost identical to Aaron Rodgers’ 4.71 before the 2005 draft. Love has the athleticism to be a playmaker running the football. The more comfortable he becomes navigating the pocket, the more duality he’ll have in his game.

“I think that’s always a viable option,” Love said. “I think it comes down to how the play plays out, but I’m definitely not afraid to use my legs. I ran a lot in college, was able to pick up yards. But I think it comes down to once you leave the pocket, just being smart, knowing when to slide, things like that. I’m always looking for the best option, whether it’s receivers downfield. Because some of these guys move a little bit better than me, can make guys miss.

“So it’s definitely try to pass first, but my legs are always an option.”

Not long after his flip to Musgrave, Love showed how far he’s come weighing his options to throw or run. In a goal-line drill, Love had no receivers open immediately after the snap. He held the football a tick longer in the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield, determining whether it was time to vacate.

Love stayed in the pocket another second before his eyes tracked back to Musgrave again. The tight end was floating behind inside linebacker Quay Walker in the end zone, finding an open patch of grass. At the last moment, Love lofted a touchdown to the rookie, making the right decision to throw instead of run.

Those are the calculations Love will need to make almost every snap this fall.

“The basis of it is your footwork,” Love said. “Once you go through your read, our feet kind of tie into the read. So if you take one, two hitches, you should be looking for that checkdown. At the same time, the pocket changes, things happen. If you get flushed, I always try to look for those checkdowns, those easy dumps you can get the ball off to.

“That’s a big thing we’re looking on right now is just scramble drill, kind of when you have to move in the pocket, that timing of guys just being open, finding those little lanes right there.”