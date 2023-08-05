Live Packers Family Night updates: Follow along for the latest from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY − It's the Green Bay Packers' Family Night at Lambeau Field.

In its 22nd year, Family Night has been a popular event for fans to attend. It'll include a full practice, but in a game-day atmosphere — plus coach Matt LaFleur has hinted that this year's event could be a little different.

“We might have a few wrinkles for you guys,” he said Thursday.

The team takes the field at 7 p.m., with practice starting at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along here as our reporters post live updates throughout the night:

Tucker Kraft leaves practice with apparent injury

Rookie tight end Tucker Kraft left the field with a trainer.

There wasn't a noticeable play or moment that would've caused injury or even left him shaken up. He did, however, leave practice Tuesday and get his leg wrapped.

But he was back at practice Thursday and has participated all night Saturday until leaving.

Anders Carlson is better at Lambeau than Nitschke Field

After a miserable start to his training camp on Ray Nitschke Field, rookie kicker Andres Carlson looked like a different player inside Lambeau Field.

Carlson hit all but one of the 10 kicks he attempted, including field goals of 51 and 53 yards to finish the night.

The only miss Carlson had wasn't his fault. Rookie long snapper Broughton Hatcher's snap was way off the mark and holder Daniel Whelan did his best to get it in position, but Carlson's kick was way short.

The night started with Carlson hitting an extra point.

Then he connected from 40, 44 and 49 yards on a three-kick drill to the south end.

Later, he connected from 43 and 45 yards on the north end, but missed from 50 because of the bad snap.

He finished kicking to the south end with the 51- and 53-yard connections, and another 51-yarder on the final play of practice.

Considering Carlson had a practice where he hit just 2 of 7 kicks, this was a significant turnaround for him.

Quarterbacks each score in red zone drill

In red zone drills, the offense started around the 7-yard line each time. All four quarterbacks were able to come away with a touchdown. It’s what the Packers want to see, but had not always been the case in practice.

Jordan Love had two touchdowns, as he received extra reps in the drill. After faking a handoff, Love escaped the pocket to his left, buying time, until he found Aaron Jones free in the end zone. Two plays later, rookie Jayden Reed came off the line uncovered. The pocket collapsed quick so Love had to get rid of the ball. He threw across his body and through traffic, to a wide-open Reed, for the touchdown.

Danny Etling lofted a pass to Malik Heath, who got into the corner for the touchdown. The offense did receive a delay of game penalty, though.

Sean Clifford sent a sharp pass to rookie tight end Tucker Kraft on a crossing route. Kraft jumped over fellow rookie Anthony Johnson to snag the touchdown.

Then Alex McGough swung a quick pass out of the shotgun to running back Emanuel Wilson and the rookie hugged the sideline for the touchdown.

Packers add fun new punt return drill for players and fans

The Packers made fans a part of Family Night in the realest sense, allowing two fans to join the players on the field and attempt to catch a punt ... attempt being the key word.

To start the drill, Keisean Nixon and rookie Jayden Reed lined up to catch punts. But the two professionals added a layer of difficulty, by holding on to each ball they caught for the subsequent punt. For every punt Nixon and Reed caught, they had to keep it either in their hands, arms or between their legs. Drop a ball or not catch a punt, and their turn was over. Each guy was able to catch four punts while holding on to the footballs. Nixon also caught a fifth in a row, but had to drop a ball to do so.

Then two fans were invited to try to catch one punt. The first fan was finally able to pull one in, but only after getting some coaching from special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. The second fan didn't have as much luck in three tries, even with coaching from Bisaccia. Aaron Jones made sure the fans received the same punishment as players for dropping a ball, by forcing them to do pushups on the sideline.

Punters Pat O'Donnell, Daniel Whelan look strong

Punters Pat O’Donnell and Daniel Whelan took advantage of a perfect night at Lambeau Field.

The two kicked them deep and high on practically every turn. There was very little wind and the ball turned over nicely for both players.

​O’Donnell had hang times of 4.47, 4.59, 4.59, 4.5 and 4.43 seconds.

Whelan had hang times of 4.43, 4.85, 4.48, 4.82 and 4.36.

O’Donnell had the most impressive punt for distance, kicking at his own 11 and driving the ball to the 24, where it bounced another 10 yards down field.

Whelan had the best punt kicking into the corner. From the opponent’s 47, he dropped ball that hit at the 7-yard line and bounced out of bounds.

More:Rookie punter Daniel Whelan is wowing Packers coaches in training camp, but it's not winter in Green Bay yet

Jaire Alexander gets the best of Romeo Doubs in one-on-one drills

The receiver vs. defensive back drills always draw a lot of attention, and Family Night introduced an even bigger crowd to cheer on the one-on-one matchups. Drills were run from midfield and in the red zone.

Jaire Alexander was on Romeo Doubs for the entire session. Alexander got the better of Doubs for each rep, but they were arguably the most competitive reps of the entire drill. The first time, the two were step for step down the right sideline with Alexander having to jump over Doubs' back to keep the young receiver from making the catch. It was a tenacious play from the All-Pro corner.

Doubs had a touchdown in his next rep, a deep in-stride catch from Jordan Love. This time, Shemar Jean-Charles was in coverage.

The final rep between Doubs and Alexander came in the red zone. Doubs was able to get a step on Alexander and angled himself toward the corner of the end zone. But Alexander timed the throw and turned on the burners to force Doubs out of bounds before he could make the catch.

Jonathan Owens getting a shot with the No. 1 defense

Jonathan Owens gets his second straight practice as a starting safety in the Packers secondary, alongside Darnell Savage.

Rudy Ford had gotten the start there early in training camp.

Keisean Nixon joined by others on kickoff return

The first period of practice was all special teams. Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed and Samori Toure all took snaps at kickoff return.

Here's who is not practicing

There are eight players not participating, at least through warmups so far. They are left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, linebacker Rashan Gary, corner Eric Stokes, tight end Josiah Deguara, running back Lew Nichols and wide receiver Grant Dubose.

More:Jordan Love's reception on Family Night likely to be opposite of how Aaron Rodgers was greeted by Packers fans 15 years ago

Here's how we see the Green Bay Packers depth chart

The Packers don’t have to release a depth chart until the week of their first preseason game and, even then, it often doesn’t reflect the changes that are occurring daily during training camp.

For the next three weeks, PackersNews.com will provide an updated depth chart based on developments from practice each day. In some cases players may be sharing snaps at a starting or top backup position and in those instances two players will be listed instead of one.

Here's a look at the current estimated depth chart.

Here's the Packers training camp schedule

Many practice times have not yet been announced. For every practice (minus Packers Family Night), the gates will open 90 minutes before the scheduled start time and close 30 minutes after the conclusion of practice.

Here's a schedule of the remaining Packers training camp practices that are open to the public: