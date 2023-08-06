Packers Family Night insider: Jordan Love leads best 2-minute drill of training camp

Saturday’s takeaways from the Green Bay Packers’ Family Night practice at Lambeau Field:

Time to spare in the 2-minute drill

Jordan Love led the starting offense’s best 2-minute drill of camp Saturday during Family Night at Lambeau Field when he went 3-for-3 passing and took the offense 75 yards on four plays for a touchdown against the starting defense.

The drive came after a re-set, because on the first play of the possession, center Josh Myers shotgun-snapped the ball before Love was ready, resulting in a fumble that at minimum would have put the offense in a big hole and perhaps even have been recovered by the defense.

Coach Matt LaFleur re-set the drill to first down from the 25 with 2 minutes to play. Love delivered three big throws on the drive: a 30-yarder down the middle of the field to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave; a 20-yard completion to Christian Watson on a slant route on the next snap; and two plays later, he hit Watson on a back-shoulder throw over cornerback Corey Ballentine. Ballentine had replaced Jaire Alexander with the starting defense in 2-minute.

The botched snap was a horrendous start to the period, but Love came back with the three strikes.

“We’ve known that about Jordan just in terms of the resiliency and the poise he possesses,” LaFleur said after practice. “That’s one of those characteristics that you can’t coach, and he definitely possesses. That tends to be life for a young quarterback, it’s going to be a roller coaster and there’s going to be some really good moments, and there’s going to be some moments that he’ll want to have back. I think that’s the nature of playing that position. To have a guy that is resilient, that’s not afraid to go out there and learn from every rep, be it good or bad, that just speaks to the character of him.”

Quarterbacks are hot in the red zone

The offense, including the starters, had probably its best red zone period of camp as well.

Love and the starters scored three touchdowns on their six plays, with Love manufacturing one of them with an impressive scramble and throw going to his left.

The first touchdown was on a toss to AJ Dillon, who probably would have scored on a 15-yard run. Rookie tight end Tyler Kraft helped spring Dillon by getting just enough of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a kick-out block to give Dillon an alley to turn upfield.

The second touchdown was on an improvised play by Love on a second-and-goal from the 6. Love broke the pocket and drifted to the left sideline to buy extra time to throw with Campbell in pursuit. At the last moment, when he’d either have to throw the ball or risk getting sacked, Love delivered a sidearm throw across his body to Aaron Jones, who’d worked free on the left side of the end zone for the touchdown.

“We all know in the red zone sometimes we might get the ball on time, and other times (Love) may extend,” receiver Romeo Doubs said. “He extended that play, rolled out, crossed his body and threw that ball and it was a touchdown. Great ball, great catch.”

The third touchdown was on third-and-goal from the 4, when rookie receiver Jayden Reed was left uncovered on an underneath route for the easy score.

One of Love’s two incompletions in the red zone was on a good throw to Reed over the middle after the quarterback had stepped up in the pocket on third-and-5 from the 13. Reed couldn’t come up with the catch with cornerback Keisean Nixon on him, but Nixon was penalized for holding.

All three backup quarterbacks put up a touchdown in the red zone also.

On the second of Danny Etling’s two red zone snaps, he hit undrafted rookie Malik Heath against Ballentine for a 9-yard touchdown. Rookie Sean Clifford hit Kraft for an 8-yard touchdown on a third-down on the first of his two snaps of the period. And on the second of his two snaps, Alex McGough hit running back Emanuel Wilson on a 3-yard out for a touchdown on third-and-goal from the 3. Wilson kept his feet to get in the end zone after making a tough reaching catch on the play.

Jordan Love starts slow, finishes fast

Love finished the day 11-for-18 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He started slowly, missing on two deep shots to Doubs, who was covered by Alexander both times. On the first, Alexander had good coverage, and the ball was underthrown. On the second, Doubs had gotten behind Alexander but Love overthrew him.

Just a few plays later, Love threw high and behind an open Musgrave over the middle. But Love heated up after that and had one of his better practices of camp.

“Jordan, I’m sure the adrenaline was pumping early on, I thought he missed a couple throws early on,” LaFleur said. “But I thought he ended it as good as he could have in that 2-minute situation.”

Injury update

Returned: None.

Did not practice: LT David Bakhtiari (knee rest), C Jake Hanson (elbow), TE Josiah Deguara (calf), running back Lew Nichols (undisclosed), G Elgton Jenkins (undisclosed).

Physically unable to perform list: OLB Rashan Gary (knee), CB Eric Stokes (foot/knee).

Non-football injury list: WR Grant DuBose (back).

Bits and pieces

Rookie Anders Carlson bounced back from a shaky week with a good night under the bright lights of Family Night. Carlson went 9-for-10 kicking for the night, and his lone miss came when a horrible snap blew the timing on a 50-yarder. Among his makes was a 51-yarder on the final play of practice that ended Clifford’s 2-minute drive. He also had makes of 51 and 53 yards during regular kicking periods. Carlson is now 25-for-37 in live kicking plays in camp. “Any time you get in an environment like that, it can’t help but build confidence for him,” LaFleur said. “I was just super-proud of the poise he showed and the execution. If we can get that, I think he’s going to be A-OK, because he’s got a big-time leg, I think you guys can see that.”

The Packers had hoped left tackle David Bakhtiari would practice Saturday night after resting the last practice (Thursday), but Bakhtiari sat out to rest his knee. His practice schedule all season likely will vary from week to week depending on how his knee is feeling. “It’s just one of those things we’re going to have to be very flexible with,” LaFleur said. “What I love about it is, I know he’s working really hard. We just have to find ways to get him to Sundays. This could be the case throughout camp, it could the case throughout the season in terms of just how much load do we put on him and how his knee reacts. So you just have to be fluid with that situation.”

Inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter had two interceptions, with both coming in the live tackling period for young backups. On the first, he dropped into zone coverage and made a leaping catch on a throw by Clifford to Kraft over the middle. On the second, he caught the carom after safety Benny Sapp III dislodged a pass to Dontayvion Wicks over the middle.

Quote of the day

“What an incredible atmosphere, I think that was the most people I’ve experienced in our five years here. Gotta give it up for our fans just showing up for us. It’s a great experience, a great environment for a lot of our young players.” − coach Matt LaFleur on the large crowd at Family Night.