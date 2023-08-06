Packers rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks bounces back from injury to earn first-team reps

GREEN BAY – Receiver Dontayvion Wicks’ rookie season could have gone down the drain quickly.

Players who get hurt early in training camp can fall behind and never catch up.

The Green Bay Packers felt strongly that Wicks, a fifth-round draft pick, was a lot better than the player whose production at Virginia dropped off precipitously from 2021 to 2022 and they were eager to find out what he could do once the pads came on.

But in the very first practice, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Wicks went helmet to helmet with a defensive back and suffered a concussion.

“I’m going across the middle trying to catch the ball and we made contact,” Wicks said Saturday night after the team’s practice inside Lambeau Field. “It was pretty straight forward. It was football, We were both fighting for the ball. It led us into each other. He was going down for the ball and I was going across above it and our helmets hit.”

Luckily for Wicks, his symptoms weren’t bad, but he was held out for more than a week and wound up missing five practices, which in training camp can be a lifetime.

He returned Thursday, and it was evident right away that the coaching staff planned to catch him up to speed as quickly as possible. He was given a considerable number of snaps on his first day back and it grew Saturday.

It included a considerable amount of time with quarterback Jordan Love and the starting unit, which means he showed enough Thursday to give the coaches confidence that he knew the plays and wouldn’t disrupt Love’s flow with mental mistakes.

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “As a matter of fact, talking I think yesterday with (receivers coach Jason) Vrable, Vrable was talking about how many text messages he gets every night from Wicks. He’s always studying.

“And so, I think he’s got a good grasp of the playbook. Now, he just needs those reps. I think the limited action that we’ve seen, he’s done some very impressive things.”

The scouting department saw that in Wicks’ first year as a starter at Virginia when he caught 57 passes for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns. His 21.1 yards per catch ranked No. 5 in the country and he wound up producing six 100-yard receiving games.

They also saw a huge decline last year when he had just 30 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns, playing for a new offensive coordinator and with a subpar quarterback. He dropped 14 passes and fumbled three times over his final two seasons.

The Packers blamed the bad numbers in ’22 on a change in offensive system and the drops on him trying to get upfield before securing the ball.

He showed the good and the bad on a single play during a 2-minute drill Saturday when he busted open with a nifty move off the line of scrimmage, caught the ball over the middle and then fumbled when safety Benny Sapp collided with him.

“I felt like it was a good route,” Wicks said. “I got out quick enough. I just have to come down with it and make sure I protect it to the ground.”

The Packers are likely to go into the season with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed holding down the top three spots, but after that nothing is settled. There is room for another big receiver who can stretch the field.

Given what Watson and Doubs were able to give them as rookies last year, the Packers could use a similar contribution from Wicks. Because he didn’t fall behind while sidelined with a concussion, Wicks will have plenty more chances to prove he can hang onto the ball and be more than a practice squad candidate.

The Packers seem determined to find out right away.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff coming in fast,” Wicks said of the playbook. “But I feel good with where I’m at. I think I’m learning fast and getting a good grip on it. The older guys have helped us out a lot. They’ve been looking after us.

“I’m just trying to stay with it. The faster you play, the better you play.”

And while he didn’t get off to the fastest start, he’s making up ground quickly because the Packers are giving him some prime-time snaps. They need to find out whether they were right about him.