A breakdown of Jordan Love's performance at Wednesday's Packers-Bengals joint practice

CINCINNATI − In a 2-hour joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 offense had the ball seven times in a variety of situational drills, providing new starting quarterback Jordan Love 42 snaps of 11-on-11 to add to his summer of preparation.

As most practices go, it was a mixed bag of results with Love scanning the field without panic most of the day but connecting on only a few big-play completions against an aggressive Bengals defense.

Here is a synopsis of the seven drills:

First-and-10

The numbers: Two possessions, 10 plays (five passes, five runs). Love’s passing stats: 3-for-5 for 57 yards.

The good: Given it was first-and-10, Love used a lot of play-action and he used it to complete passes of 22 and 17 yards. His best play was an audible in which he saw receiver Samori Toure in single coverage in the slot. He threw the slant on the money and Toure ran for what would have been an 18-yard gain. His other completion of note was to H-back Henry Pearson, who leaked into the flat and brought in Love’s pass with one hand for 22 yards.

The bad: Love also floated a deep ball to receiver Romeo Doubs that cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt broke up. Love has had issues with leading receivers on deep balls during camp.

Red zone

The numbers: Two possessions, 10 plays (eight passes, two runs). Love’s passing stats: 5-of-8 for 39 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

The good: The possessions weren’t treated as drives but rather as independent plays. The ball started at the 20 and would move 2 to 3 yards closer to the end zone after each play. Love hit rookie slot receiver Jayden Reed crossing the middle against veteran slot corner Mike Hilton for a 15-yard gain to start the drill.. On the second possession, he hit Christian Watson on a crosser into the back of the end zone and a play later hit Reed at the goal-line on what was a third-and-goal at the 6.

The bad: Left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers gave up pressures that forced Love to dump the ball off to his backs for short gains that netted just 4 yards. After missing a fade to Romeo Doubs, Love made a bad decision, eschewing a run call and throwing a bubble screen to the left that Hilton stepped in front of for an interception he probably would have returned for a touchdown.

Third down

The numbers: One possession, seven plays (five passes, two pre-snap penalties). Love’s passing stats: 3-for-6 for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The good: On third-and-7 from his own 49-yard line, Love recognized a one-on-one matchup and threw a dart to Doubs, who got a step on rookie cornerback D.J. Turner, caught the ball at about the 20 and went in for the touchdown. Love’s middle screen to tight end Luke Musgrave went for a nice gain but set off a brawl when guard Elgton Jenkins knocked down linebacker Germaine Pratt.

The bad: Love misfired twice on passes he should have completed. He had Toure open over the middle and threw it at his feet. He had Musgrave open running down the seam and missed him on what should have been a considerable gain. Finally, a pass over the middle to Reed was knocked down by linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Move the ball

The numbers: One possession, eight plays (three passes, three runs, two sacks). Love's passing stats: 3-for-3 for 14 yards.

The good: In a drill in which the ball is placed based on the gain or loss, Love’s highlight was probably a short first-down pass to Doubs.

The bad: Love was sacked twice, including on third-and-13, when tackle Yosh Nijman and guard Sean Rhyan let Trey Hendrickson come free. He was also pressured on the previous play and had to dump the ball to running back AJ Dillon for a 1-yard loss.

2-minute

The numbers: One possession, eight plays, (eight passes). Love's passing stats: 4-for-8 for 40 yards.

The good: Starting from his own 20 with about 1 minute left in the game, Love took what the Bengals gave him connecting with running back Aaron Jones for 3 yards and Doubs for 13 on a slant. On third-and-4 at his own 46, he threw a dart to Toure over the middle for a 14-yard gain and then got the offense to the line and spiked the ball to stop the clock.

The bad: On first-and-10 from the 40, he threw deep to an open Doubs and the ball skimmed off the receiver’s hands. The ball could have been thrown better, but Doubs probably should be charged with a drop. The completion would have set up the game-winning field goal. With the ball at the defense’s 40, Love failed on two short completions and the 60-yard field goal attempt the Packers settled for fell short as time expired.