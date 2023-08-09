Packers joint practice with Bengals updates from Cincinnati: Elgton Jenkins removed after he gets in two fights

Ahead of their first preseason game on Friday vs. the Bengals, the Green Bay Packers are on the road for a joint practice Wednesday in Cincinnati as training camp continues.

Elgton Jenkins leaves practices after fight breaks out in practice with Bengals

Elgton Jenkins is leaving practice with staff member Grey Ruegamer, presumably because of his role in a second skirmish that broke out during scrimmage.

He was involved in two fights.

First, after he dropped a Bengals linebacker on his butt on a screen, the defensive player sat down shaking his head for a bit, then got up, approached Jenkins and took a swing at him. Jenkins lunged at him and it was on.

The second one involved Jenkins taking a swing at Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, connecting to the side of the helmet.

Head coach Matt LaFleur pulled him from the drill.

How are quarterbacks Jordan Love, Alex McGough and Sean Clifford looking today vs. Bengals?

The Packers normally don’t do 7-on-7 in practice, but conducted it today with the Bengals. The Cincinnati defense put Jordan Love through his paces to start, breaking up some close window passes.The best play of the session came when Alex McGough found Malik Heath down the sideline, dropping in an over the shoulder pass for a touchdown.

After a rough 7-on-7, Love is able to kick off 11-on-11 with a rainbow to second-year wide receiver Samori Toure, who broke off his man.

Later, Love tried to hit Romeo Doubs deep down the middle of field. Doubs got behind the Bengals secondary, but Love’s pass hung in the air too long. That allowed the safety to close over and break up the pass.

Love also had a 17-yard completion to Christian Watson earlier in the period on a crossing route. It looked like there might have been offensive holding behind the play.

Love opened 3 for 5 against the Bengals' starting defense in the first term period.He hit Samori Toure on a slant, with a pretty fade ball to Henry Pearson down the right side and then connected with Christian Watson on a crossing route. He missed Romeo Doubs deep and Watson on a corner route.

Sean Clifford also hit Bo Melton on a corner route in end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Love finished 5 for 8 for roughly 32 yards, two TDs and an interception in the red-zone period. He hit Watson on corner route from the 10-yard line on one touchdown. He threaded a pass to Jayden Reed for a 5-yard touchdown on a stop route in the right seam on the other.His pick came on a screen to the left from the 3-yard line.

A sign of things to come for Christian Watson?

We’ve seen motion on nearly every play during training camp so far, but Watson has primarily stayed entrenched at the X-position.

During today's 11-on-11 period, Watson used his speed on a jet sweep, something that was teased a lot last year.

Jonathan Owens playing with first unit in Packers secondary

New Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens continues to hold on to first team safety reps, running alongside Darnell Savage yet again today.

Packers rookie Carrington Valentine practicing in place of Jaire Alexander on defense

Jaire Alexander has yet to practice during team period.

Rookie Carrington Valentine has been playing in his place. Valentine has had a couple of pass breakups while running with the first unit in redzone drills. He caught up to a receiver on one play to save a touchdown.

Packers rookie defensive linemen win line of scrimmage

Packers second-team defensive linemen Luke Van Ness and Karl Brooks easily took care of the Bengals second-team offensive line.

Interesting defensive alignment for Packers defense

An interesting personnel from the Packers defense, against the Bengals first-team offense. They seem to be in dime, with Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Valentine and Corey Ballentine on the field. With this look, the Packers only had two down linemen, Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.

Carrington is in for Alexander.

Packers offensive line faring well vs. Bengals in pass blocking drills

The Packers should be in good shape with pass blocking if one-on-one drills with the Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday afternoon are any indication.

The Packers started off by dominating the one on ones winning all but eight of the 32 snaps.

The Packers won the first five reps with left tackle Yosh Nijman, left guard Elton Jenkins in center Josh Myers, winning their snaps. Green Bay proceeded to win the next seven reps with John Runyan, Zach Tom, and Rasheed Walker, going undefeated on each of the two reps.

The losses, besides Myers, belonged to Royce Newman, James Empey, Caleb Jones, Jean DeLance and Walker. Empey also lost two more, including one in which he was knocked down on his rear.

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari did not take any reps, as has been the case all training camp.

Will the Packers play their starters in preseason game Friday vs. Bengals?

LaFleur said he is leaning toward playing the starters. He said he would finalize plans after Wednesday's practice.

Still, he hasn't committed on whether quarterback Jordan Love and the starting offense will play in Friday’s preseason game.

“That’s something we haven’t totally solidified," LaFleur said before Wednesday's joint practice in Cincinnati. "We have a plan in place. I wanna see how this practice goes today.“But he imagines they’ll “be out there” on Friday in some capacity.

Packers injuries for joint practice with Bengals

The Packers have an overall healthy roster for the joint practice with the Bengals.

Eric Stokes (non-football injury), Lew Nichols, Innis Gaines and Jake Hanson are the only players not practicing.

How will Packers' joint practice with Bengals work?

The majority of the periods are scripted but the Packers have two unscripted periods — a move the ball period and two-minute period, LaFleur said.

The offensive line vs. defensive line drills between the Packers and Bengals will be the only one-on-one’s today, in an effort to cut out any fights.

There will be 7-on-7 during that time, which is something Packers normally don’t do.

Bengals' star wide receivers will give Packers defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas 'good challenge'

LaFleur is excited to see what Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas can do against the Bengals receivers, even without starting quarterback Joe Burrow practicing. Burrow will be out for several weeks with a calf strain. Still, the challenge of Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins, among others, is paramount.“This is one of the premiere if not the best receiving corps in the National Football League right now. ... I think the strength of our time is a lot of weapons in our (secondary) backend so it’ll be a good challenge," LaFleur said.

Jonathan Owens feature:He has climbed into a starting safety role with the Packers and doesn’t appear to be letting go

David Bakhtiari appears to be practicing today in Cincinnati

David Bakhtiari, whose practice schedule is being monitored after coming back from injuries the last couple of years, just walked by on his way to the practice field wearing pads. So he appears to be practicing today.

Packers tight end Josiah Deguara is dressed for today’s practice. Deguara missed the past week with a calf injury.

Matt LaFleur looking forward to opportunity joint practice offers with Bengals

The Green Bay Packers have arrived in Cincinnati for their joint practice with the Bengals. It’s the first time in decades the Packers have traveled for a joint practice, but coach Matt LaFleur said it’s a great chance to see his veteran starters against another team in the preseason.

“It’s a really good chance to see how we measure up against one of the better teams in the league,” LaFleur said Wednesday ahead of practice.

Sean Clifford feature:Packers rookie returning to hometown Cincinnati hoping to secure backup quarterback job

Packers preseason schedule

Packers vs. Bengals - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Paycor Stadium

Patriots vs. Packers - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lambeau Field

Seahawks vs. Packers - noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lambeau Field

After the team's first preseason game, the Packers return home for the duration of training camp. Times have not yet been announced for the remaining practices open to the public.

Aug. 14: TBD

Aug. 16: TBD (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 17: TBD (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 23: TBD

