Packers rookie Sean Clifford returning to hometown Cincinnati hoping to secure backup quarterback job

GREEN BAY – He’ll grab some Skyline Chili this week. Sean Clifford can’t pass up the staple dish of his hometown. He is Cincinnati bred, grew up sitting in the stands at Paul Brown Stadium watching the Bengals on Sundays, starred at local St. Xavier High before crossing the Ohio border to play at Penn State.

This is a business trip – it must be for a rookie quarterback – but Clifford can’t help but feel nostalgic as the Green Bay Packers travel to Cincinnati for a joint practice Wednesday afternoon and preseason opener Friday night against his hometown team. The buzz has been growing since camp opened, family circling this week on their calendar, friends making travel plans.

It might be Jordan Love’s debut as the Packers' full-time starting quarterback against an opponent wearing another jersey, but there will be plenty of excitement for the top candidate to be his backup.

“You’ll definitely see some Clifford shirts walking around the stadium,” Clifford said. “And then I’ve got a bunch of friends coming in. A lot of the friends that I have in Cincinnati are going to come, and then I’ve got people coming into town as well. So you might see 20, 30 people in Clifford attire.”

This is something of a dream scenario for the Packers' fifth-round draft pick. In the city that raised him, Clifford has a chance to start his NFL ascension. The backup quarterback job might be his to lose at this point, though veteran Alex McGough will have something to say about the outcome. The race is down to their two arms after the Packers released Danny Etling on Sunday, clearing reps behind Love.

Clifford made it clear at his locker following the Packers' final practice before leaving for Cincinnati he’s going to have fun with this trip. He also isn’t mixing his priorities. There is a long way to go before jobs are handed out and, as the Packers preseason gets underway, Clifford is just now entering the most important stretch.

In Clifford’s advantage, general manager Brian Gutekunst is known to value his rookie draft picks. Gutekunst kept all 11 drafted rookies on last year’s initial 53-man roster, including four selected in the seventh round, allowing patience for their development. Clifford also knows Gutekunst’s track record doesn’t mean a roster spot, especially when the same GM signed McGough a week before camp. It’s unlikely the Packers would have welcomed a quarterback they were unwilling to give a chance to compete, something they showed with Etling’s release.

The duo is locked in an intense battle now. Clifford knows the stakes, but he’s focusing on his development.

“I hate to be cliché about it,” Clifford said, “but really it’s one of those things that in this lifestyle, I feel like you always have to be so focused on the now. Because if you pass up and you start skipping ahead, you’ll start skipping on little details that you’ll miss, and it’ll just make you less of a player. I feel like early in my career at Penn State, I looked forward to the NFL too much sometimes early in my career, and then it came to bite me.”

A four-year starter at Penn State, his experience has been evident on the practice field. Clifford appears comfortable in the 2-minute drill, the closest practice period resembling a game. He led the Packers to a touchdown in Thursday’s practice, throwing a 1-yard slant to receiver Malik Heath. On the previous play, it appeared he threw a touchdown to tight end Tucker Kraft, only for practice officials to rule Kraft down at the 1.

In his next 2-minute drill, during Family Night on Saturday, Clifford led the backup offense on a drive that ended with rookie kicker Anders Carlson’s 51-yard field goal.

Clifford threw 1,356 passes in his college career. He led the Nittany Lions to a Rose Bowl championship in January. There is an ample catalogue of exposure to the Big Ten he can pull from, evident watching him operate the 2-minute drill in camp.

“The 2-minute drill, I feel like it’s an art almost,” Clifford said. “You have to be able to weigh your options. Because the thing about the 2-minute, it’s different than open field or when you’re just driving in a normal drive in a normal quarter, is in 2-minute a checkdown or something over the middle that’s short, it might look juicy, but time is of the essence. So there’s a lot of things that go into a 2-minute drill. It’s got to be poetic, honestly.

“Sometimes it’s better to throw the ball away or to dirt it instead of taking a 5-yard gain because you’d rather get into a different play, and using that thought process and the time over an amount of downs.”

There is plenty for Clifford to hone as he transitions to the next level. An NFL quarterback not only transitions to a faster defense on the field, tighter throwing windows in the secondary, less time before the pass rush closes, but also must process the game quicker. Clifford must work through his progressions more efficiently than he did at Penn State, making pre-snap recognition imperative. He’ll need to become more comfortable transitioning to his checkdowns, avoiding negative plays.

Earlier on Family Night, Clifford learned how delicate the balance is between anticipating a throw, and knowing when a receiver who appears open will soon be covered. Clifford targeted Kraft in the middle of the field during a live-tackling period. He thought Packers linebacker Tariq Carpenter would continue sliding his coverage across the field, but he stopped. When Clifford let go of the football, Carpenter was between him and his tight end.

Coach Matt LaFleur said he was impressed with how Clifford responded to the interception.

“He’s got some gamer to him,” LaFleur said. “I think that even when he hasn’t made the best of decisions, like we saw the other night when he threw an interception to Tariq, he is a pretty resilient guy and is able to bounce back. I think that’s something you can’t coach. Either guys are built that way, or they’re not. I think he’s definitely built the right way, and we’ve got to continue to refine some of his mechanics and getting him more and more reps, because that’s the best way to learn.”

LaFleur indicated he won’t hesitate to have a rookie back up Love in his first season as starter. It’s a situation LaFleur has experienced before. He was Washington’s quarterback coach in 2012 when the Commanders drafted Robert Griffin III second overall, then doubled back at the position selecting Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.

What’s more important is Clifford’s development from now until final cuts. It’s why Clifford might be looking forward to that bowl of hometown chili this week, but he’s focused on his reps.

“Really, that’s how I think,” Clifford said. “I don’t think about a week, two weeks from now. I’m thinking about, OK, we’re just doing this practice to get better for tomorrow’s walkthrough practice, and then that walkthrough practice will take me to the practice against the Bengals. The ebbs and flows of that, that’s what I try to focus on.”