Recapping Packers joint practice with the Bengals, Jordan Love's day, the fight and more

CINCINNATI - The Green Bay Packers traveled for a joint practice for the first time in over three decades, practicing against the Bengals in Cincinnati ahead of their first preseason game. PackersNews was on location and host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to recap the day. They breakdown how Jordan Love looked against a new defense, what the young receivers were able to show-or not show-and how the defense did, albeit against a Bengals offense without Joe Burrow. They spent time on the defense's young pass rushers, dime personnel and what rookie Carrington Valentine has done in Jaire Alexander's place. They also preview the first preseason game and share what they want to see from Love, Christian Watson, Lukas Van Ness and more.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.