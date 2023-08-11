Jordan Love efficient but deep ball needs work in the Packers 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals

CINCINNATI – In a game the final score did not matter, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur did almost everything he could to get a true evaluation on new starting quarterback Jordan Love.

LaFleur trotted out the Packers starting offense for two possessions in Friday night’s preseason opener at the Cincinnati Bengals, a change from preseasons past. Running back Aaron Jones got the first snap, catching a 6-yard pass from Love. AJ Dillon replaced Jones on the second snap, and the Packers star tailback did not return.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander and defensive lineman Kenny Clark were the only key starters to not play. Most of the Packers defensive starters played one series, a three-and-out against a Bengals offense that lacked injured quarterback Joe Burrow.

LaFleur pulled most of his offensive starters after the first two drives, including Love. Left guard Elgton Jenkins stayed on the field for the first two snaps of the third drive, but quickly left for the sideline.

The Packers’ 36-19 victory in their preseason opener was indicative of a team changing chapters, moving forward with a new starter behind center. LaFleur was intent to get his teams snaps one month before taking the field in Chicago for the regular-season opener.

Here are some takeaways from Friday night’s preseason debut:

Jordan Love efficient, but deep ball needs work

In a dozen snaps, Jordan Love looked pretty much like he has all preseason. Comfortable inside and outside the pocket. Crisp on his timing, especially short and intermediate routes. Shaky on the deep ball. Loved completed 7-of-10 passes for 46 yards, one touchdown and a 112.9 rating. The touchdown came on his final throw of the evening, a 9-yard loft to Romeo Doubs in the end zone.

Love tracked Doubs across the field but, secure in the pocket, let his receiver continue his route. Once Doubs ran open, Love set his feet and delivered a arching pass to Doubs, who boxed out Bengals cornerback Sidney Jones IV for the catch. Love showed good touch on the pass, important for a new starter.

He was locked in on the shorter routes that are a staple of LaFleur’s offense, connecting on five of his seven throws closer to the line of scrimmage. Both short incompletions were to rookie Luke Musgrave, including a wide throw to his open tight end on third down to end the opening drive. The question entering Friday night hovered over Love’s deep ball, and that will continue after Love’s lone attempt downfield was a lollipop to Christian Watson down the left sideline. Watson got open on the go route, but Love’s pass had too much air underneath it, allowing safety Dax Hill to close from the middle of the field and break up the throw. The Packers were likely pleased overall with Love’s preseason debut, perhaps why he was pulled after only two drives, but there’s more work to do before this offseason is a polished product.

Sean Clifford has an impressive debut

Sean Clifford was a fifth-round draft pick, and even then that might’ve been only because 10 quarterbacks were drafted before him last spring. Many pre-draft forecasts had Clifford going in the seventh round, if drafted at all. But the four-year starter at Penn State has had a solid start to camp, and though he had some rookie moments Friday night, he had plenty of highlights, too. Clifford completed 20-of-26 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and an 80.3 rating, playing to midway into the fourth quarter before third-stringer Alex McGough took over. Clifford had two passes he’d like back. He was flattened by Bengals defensive tackle Domenique Davis but threw a pass to rookie Dontayvion Wicks. Bengals safety Tycen Anderson jumped Wicks’ slant route and returned an interception 43 yards for touchdown. Anderson beat rookie tight end Tucker Kraft for the football to record his second interception late in the first half. Clifford responded to that pick with an exceptional touchdown drive that traveled 66 yards on four plays in 25 seconds, jump-started by a laser to Wicks for 47 yards on a well-covered deep slant. The rookie quarterback got some learning moments Friday, but he showed impressive arm talent for a fifth-round pick. Clifford also showed some surprising athleticism, rushing twice for 27 yards.

Keisean Nixon versatile in slot

Keisean Nixon showed why he could be a weapon on more than kickoffs this fall. Even last season, when Nixon was an All-Pro kickoff returner, he was a tough defensive back in the Packers secondary. He stands to play much more than 289 defensive snaps after elevating to starting nickel cornerback during the offseason, and on Friday night’s opening series he showed why the coaches promoted him. Nixon sacked Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on the Packers’ first defensive play, crashing in from his slot position for an 8-yard loss. Two plays later, on third-and-15, Nixon blanketed Bengals receiver Stanley Morgan on a slant route for a defended pass, forcing a three-and-out. Nixon’s blend of speed and toughness might make him an ideal slot defender in coverage, against the run and perhaps occasionally on a corner blitz.

Packers defense has a (Carrington) Valentine

General manager Brian Gutekunst might’ve gotten a gem in the seventh round this spring. Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine continued his strong start to camp Friday night, showing defensive coordinator Joe Barry might need to find a way to get him on the field. Valentine started for top cornerback Jaire Alexander and played clean throughout, allowing nothing significant in coverage. In the first quarter, Valentine blanketed Bengals receiver Andrei Iosivas down the left sideline and almost intercepted Jake Browning’s pass with one hand, settling for a defended pass. Valentine got his interception late in the second quarter, catching a Browning pass that deflected off receiver Shedrick Jackson’s hands. Valentine led the Packers with four tackles, but he added a pick and three defended passes, showing some Rasul Douglas-like knack for the football. Eric Stokes will likely be the top perimeter corner off the Packers sideline when he is activated from the PUP list, but Valentine might give him competition if he continues on this trajectory.

Rookie kicker has wide-right night

Rookie kicker Anders Carlson’s preseason debut started promising, making his first three extra points and a 45-yard field goal. Then the wheels came off. Carlson missed a pair of extra points in the second half, both wide right. It continued a disappointing camp for the sixth-round pick, who has a strong leg but has been consistently inconsistent. The Packers, knowing 2023 was a transitioning season, tried to save money on their kicker when they decided to draft Carlson instead of re-signing veteran Mason Crosby. A pricey kicker is a luxury for a team not expected to contend for a Super Bowl, but making extra points is a necessity in the NFL regardless of a team’s place in the standings. Gutekunst indicated he’ll be patient with a rookie kicker, but the more extra points Carlson misses, the more you wonder how far that patience goes.

