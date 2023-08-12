Packers preseason insider: Jordan Love gets mostly a thumbs up for short stint in preseason opener

CINCINNATI − Friday's takeaways from the Green Bay Packers’ 36-19 win in their preseason opener over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium:

Jordan Love has solid preseason opener against Bengals’ No. 2 defense

Jordan Love put up a credible performance with seven points in two possessions in his preseason debut as the Packers starting quarterback.

Love finished with a 112.9 rating (7-for-10 passing for 46 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions). He had one bad miss, on a third-down to wide-open Luke Musgrave that ended the game’s first possession, and dropped in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs while going 5 for 6 on his touchdown drive on the second possession.

The Packers played all their offensive starters except left tackle David Bakhtiari, though running back Aaron Jones played only the game’s first snap and then was done for the day. For what it’s worth, the Bengals played only one defensive starter, safety Dax Hill.

“All in all, I thought it was a good first performance,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But it was very limited action. I’m sure he’d love to have the throw to Musgrave back. But there’s a lot to learn from, and a lot of good came out of it. Just the poise he showed, the command he showed. I thought we were getting in and out of the huddle quickly. So I thought it was a really good first exposure for him for the season.”

The throw to Musgrave is the kind Love can’t miss in the regular season. It came on third-and-7 and would have been an easy first down if Love had put the ball anywhere in Musgrave’s catch radius. But he sailed the throw well out of Musgrave’s reach, so the Packers punted after getting only one first down on their opening drive.

“I just missed him,” Love said. “It was an easy throw, routine throw, I just couldn’t come up with it. Other than that, I think we played well.”

The play before that, Love tried to hit Christian Watson on a deep ball down the sideline. The throw hit Watson in stride, but Hill was able to run from his safety spot and bat the ball away just before it got to Watson. LaFleur suggested that Love might have to hold the safety with his eyes a split second longer than he did on the play.

“I think there’s something to look at there in terms of just – we’ve been talking to him a lot about putting more air under some of his go balls,” LaFleur said of the play. “I thought the safety got a good jump on it, it appeared. It did look like an accurate ball. But what can he do to maybe hold that safety just another step so he can’t make a play on the ball?”

In his second series, Love converted an early third-and-5 on a quick out to Watson, hit Doubs on a 12-yard gain after rolling to his left and throwing against his body, and then lofted a touch pass to Doubs against one-on-one coverage by cornerback Sidney Jones for the 9-yard touchdown.

“We ran the concept earlier in practice this week (against the Bengals), and it’s just reading off the safety,” Love said of the touchdown, “seeing which crossing route he’s going to take. In practice, he took Romeo, and that’s when Christian had that touchdown. This time, he chose Christian, and it opened up Romeo. “

LaFleur likely limited Love’s play in large part because he has to play the other starters with the quarterback and didn’t want to expose them to injury risk for very long. LaFleur said he plans to play Love some in at least one of the final two preseason games.

“I’d anticipate him playing some more,” LaFleur said. “Whether that’s next week (against New England) or whether it’s Seattle, we’ll kind of see how the week goes, practices are going. We’ve got two big practices coming up against New England that are going to be really good for him. We’ll kind of play it by ear.”

Anders Carlson has another rough day

It will be worth keeping an eye on whether the Packers work out some kickers this week just to send a reminder to rookie Anders Carlson.

Carlson has had a couple of good days in camp, including going 9-for-10 on Family Night, but he’s missed kicks in bunches as well. And then Friday night, he missed 2 of his 5 extra-point tries (he made his lone field goal, a 45-yarder).

The Packers spent a draft pick on Carlson (a sixth-rounder), and he’s the hand-picked choice of special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, so it’s hard to see the team making any rash moves. But while Carlson has shown a strong leg, he’s had some erratic stretches in camp. That includes a 2-for-7 day early in camp, and the two extra-point misses that could prove huge if they happen in a regular-season game.

So the Packers have to have some level of concern, though LaFleur kept the temperature low in his postgame comments by basically repeating what he said after Carlson’s 2-for-7 practice.

“I don’t want to look too far into it, it’s one game,” LaFleur said. “But as long as you learn from it and get better and make the necessary adjustments, a lot of times you come back stronger from it.”

In live kicking drills and now one preseason game, Carlson is 37-for-53 (69.8%).

Injury update

It appears tight end Tyler Davis’ season has ended because of a knee injury. Davis sustained the injury when he was tackled after catching a 4-yard pass in the third quarter. LaFleur termed it “significant” and talked about how badly he feels for Davis, which usually means season-ending.

At least three other players were injured in the game: tackle Caleb Jones (ankle), tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) and running back Tyler Goodson (shoulder). Tenuta’s appeared to be the most serious of the three. He was taken off the field on a cart.

Did not play: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), RB Lew Nichols (shoulder), S Innis Gaines (shoulder), OLB Rashan Gary (knee), C/G Jake Hanson (elbow), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Josiah Deguara (calf), WR Grant DuBose (back).

Physically-unable-to-perform list: CB Eric Stokes (foot).

Bits and pieces

The Packers’ starting defense played only one series. Clark and Alexander didn’t suit up for the game, and two other veterans, De’Vondre Campbell and Preston Smith, played only the one series.

Seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine started in Alexander’s place and showed again why he’s shot up the depth chart in camp. He had a near interception early in the game on a back-shoulder throw, then intercepted a pass that skipped off the hands of receiver Shedrick Jackson. Valentine also made a good tackle in run support when he dropped Chase Brown for no gain after the running back bounced a run outside.

Jonathan Owens had a rough night in his battle for the starting safety job opposite Darnell Savage. Owens, who has been the starter as of late ahead of Rudy Ford and Tarvarius Moore, got beat in coverage and missed the open-field tackle on receiver Trenton Irwin’s 32-yard catch in the first quarter. A little later, he missed a tackle on running back Chris Evans’ 33-yard run.

Second-year pro Sean Rhyan was badly beaten by defensive tackle Domenique Davis and allowed the hit on Sean Clifford on one of the quarterback’s two interceptions.

Quote of the day

“It just gives us a shot in the arm in terms of training camp can get very long, and it can get pretty monotonous doing the same thing, it’s like rinse, wash, repeat. So it was good to break up that monotony. Coming on the road gave us a chance to bond.” − coach Matt LaFleur on the Packers four-day trip to Cincinnati for a joint practice and preseason game.