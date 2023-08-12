The Packers offense has bevy of receiving options, and a quarterback willing to throw to whomever's open

CINCINNATI – Jordan Love stood in a clean pocket, surveying the Cincinnati Bengals secondary, watching which side of the field safety Jordan Battle would pick.

Battle was the entire key to this second-and-goal from the 9-yard line. The Bengals were in Cover 1, leaving Battle as the only deep safety. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs flanked their quarterback. After running downfield, they crossed paths at the goal line.

The Green Bay Packers were playing a game of keep away, letting Love throw to whichever side of the field Battle vacated. Two days earlier, in practice against the Bengals, the safety followed Doubs across the field. Love hit Watson in the back, right corner of the end zone for an easy touchdown from the 10-yard line. Whether or not Battle remembered that rep, he wasn’t leaving Watson in single coverage again. As Watson crossed to the back, right corner, Battle turned his shoulders to chase him.

That left Doubs alone against Bengals cornerback Sidney Jones IV. Love didn’t miss, lofting a pass to the left side of the end zone with a precise arch, letting Doubs run under it for the touchdown.

“It’s one of those things you come up and look,” Love said, “and if anybody wins automatically, you can take him. But Cover 1, you’re just kind of trying to play off that safety right there.”

That Love had the composure to wait for the play to develop, and the vision to make the right read, showed something about the quarterback’s handle on coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. The two touchdowns, coming on the same play, indicated something more about the Packers offensive approach.

As the offense finds its identity with a new starter behind center, the optionality of their passing game is starting to emerge. Love completed 7-of-10 passes for 46 yards, the touchdown and a 112.9 rating. Doubs’ score, on a play that is a staple to LaFleur’s playbook, was effectively an either/or scenario. It didn’t so much matter who caught Love’s pass. The concept was designed to expose the Bengals’ defensive scheme, creating a favorable matchup based on which way the safety turned, not which receiver was the preferred target.

Love’s two possessions followed that consistent pattern. Five different targets caught a pass, though rookie Jayden Reed’s reception came on a jet sweep, essentially a run play. On a night Love scattered passes across the field, Watson and Doubs were the only targets to catch the football from their starting quarterback twice.

Jordan Love will look to spread his passes among several receivers

With a bevy of highly drafted receiving targets, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Packers passing game unfolded like that this fall. Instead of one receiver catching 100 passes, it could be an offense with a handful of receivers catching at least 50.

“I think we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of weapons in our offense,” Watson said, “and we can use that to get the guys the ball in a lot of different ways. It just opens up everything for us. They have to respect the outside, the slot, the running back and the QB as well. I think it’ll help all of us getting the ball, even if we’re spreading it around a little bit.”

Even with Watson’s breakout rookie season, the Packers passing game is more of a collective than a group dominated by one receiver. The roles are interchangeable, but each primary target fills a specific piece to the puzzle. Watson profiles more as a downfield receiver, but his blazing speed can also be a decoy. He beat Bengals rookie DJ Turner down the left sideline on the opening drive, but Love’s pass carried a little too much height, allowing safety Dax Hill to make a play on it.

On the next possession, Watson caught a 7-yard out route to convert third-and-5. He sprinted off the line of scrimmage like he was going deep, only to break his route at the marker, getting wide open for an easy catch.

Doubs doesn’t have Watson’s speed, but his route running makes him an option from anywhere on the field. Reed is the ideal slot receiver. In LaFleur’s offense, the rookie not only will work the middle of the field, but be a key piece to the coach’s pre-snap jet motions. Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave’s uncommon speed for his 6-foot-6, 253-pound size makes him a matchup problem wherever he lines up.

Musgrave caught only one of his three targets from Love, his lone reception wide open in the left flat. Love’s worse pass of the night came on third-and-7 to end the Packers opening drive. Musgrave again ran wide open on the left side of the field, but Love’s pass sailed wide.

It was the one ball Love would have liked to take a mulligan. Regardless, Musgrave’s three targets were no coincidence. Love made clear he’s determined to get his rookie tight end involved in the offense.

“Sky’s the limit for him," Love said. "He’s a really good player, an explosive player. He’s very fast. I think the more we just continue to get him the ball, obviously I wish I would’ve been able to connect with him over the middle on that one. We targeted him on the screen, which the D-end made a really good play trying to get in front of it, get his hand there.

“We’ve just got to keep getting him the ball, keep feeding him and seeing what he can do after the catch. He’s going to be a really good player.”

More passing options down field mean fewer defenders focusing on Aaron Jones

Then there’s the key to the Packers offense, running back Aaron Jones.

The star tailback knew entering Friday night he would get one snap. It happened to be a quick pass in the right flat, Jones running to the Packers sideline for 6 yards. He factors into the optionality of the Packers passing game, too, one of the NFL’s best receivers out of the backfield.

It would seem scripted the Packers best player would touch the football in his lone preseason snap, but Jones said he didn’t know Love was targeting him before the play. Once he broke the huddle, Jones saw the Bengals secondary in a Cover 3. When the defensive backs rolled away from him, to the side of the field with more receiving options, Love read the coverage and checked down to his talented running back.

“We’ve got so many capable guys in this offense,” Jones said. “So many guys with wheels who can run who are playmakers. So I feel like you’re going to see it coming from everywhere, not just one person.

“It’s pretty special. You don’t find that everywhere.”

Jones wants as many capable receivers as possible. More options downfield means fewer defenders in the box trying to tackle him. “I think you should have at least 5 yards per carry, 5.5 when you have a light box,” he said. Jones isn’t likely to open the season with defenses daring Love to beat him with his arm, but that balance is the goal.

It will take more than wheels for the Packers receiving core to test opposing secondaries when the regular season starts. They can only run as fast as they diagnose. Coverages are about to get more complex. So long as Love has the time to make his reads, he’s shown a willingness to throw where the defense allows.

He might just have a handful of options available.

“Anything can happen at any given time,” Doubs said. “Wherever Jordan decides to throw, whatever decision he makes, it can happen anywhere on the field. From a flat route to an intermediate route, deep ball, short route, two-by-two, three-by-three, it don’t really matter.

“I thought Jordan did a tremendous job getting the ball in everybody’s hands. I’m just glad this offense is well rounded enough to be like that.