Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Sean Clifford is unflappable in his first game as a pro in his hometown

CINCINNATI – Someone forgot to tell Sean Clifford this was supposed to be Jordan Love’s show.

It is Love, not some fifth-round draft pick from Penn State, who has been anointed starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers this season, and so the 2023 preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night should have been all about him.

But it was Clifford who drew all the attention in his first NFL game of any kind.

After Love acquitted himself well – albeit against a bunch of Bengals backups – completing 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown on two series, Clifford came in and showed those in attendance at Paycor Stadium and many others tuning in on television that people better not underestimate him.

Clifford doesn’t have the same arm as the guy who got the Green Bay franchise back on its feet 30 years ago, but anyone who bore witness to that era had to wonder if they were having a Brett Favre flashback given the unwavering confidence with which the rookie played.

His stat line was classic Favre: 20-of-26 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

But so was his production: three touchdowns and a field goal on nine possessions.

“I do love the fact that he had to battle through some adversity, throwing the two picks,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And then he comes back and leads on us a 2-minute (touchdown) drive. To see him not be fazed by those situations, it showed something.

“You can’t teach that. You can talk about it all you want, but that is intrinsic. And he possesses that.”

Slow start for Jordan Love ends with a touchdown pass

Make no mistake, Love will be the Packers’ starting quarterback Sept. 10 at Chicago.

He started out slowly against the Bengals. On his first drive, he slightly underthrew a deep ball that allowed safety Dax Hill to knock it away from receiver Christian Watson and overthrew wide-open tight end Luke Musgrave on a throw he should complete easily.

On his second drive, he hit 4 of 5 passes for 23 yards to get the ball to the Cincinnati 9 and then hit Romeo Doubs crossing to the left corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. The throw wasn’t perfect, but Doubs attacked the ball and made sure no one else got it.

“There was the one I wish I could get back,” Love said of the throw to Musgrave. “That’s an easy throw, a routine throw. I just couldn’t come up with it. The passing game was in stride. We got that one down the sideline to Christian, but the safety made a really good play on it.

“Other than that, we came away with that touchdown at the end and I was happy about that.”

Love has had trouble all summer completing long balls and LaFleur said the coaches have been working with him on doing a better job of leading the receiver. It’s hard to overthrow someone as fast as Watson and the coaches reminded him of that during the game.

Given he played only two series and it was against backups, there’s not a whole lot to take away from the game. Love’s best work of the week came in the practice with the Bengals on Wednesday and his best work next week will come in two days of practices with the New England Patriots.

LaFleur said Love will play more in the preseason and at this point every time he’s on the field it’s another chance for him to get ready for the regular season.

“There’s a lot to learn from it,” LaFleur said. “A lot of good came out of it. I thought just the poise he showed, the command he showed, we were getting in and out of the huddle quickly. I thought it was a really good first exposure for him for this season.”

Sean Clifford showed gunslinger tendencies

Clifford came in fighting for a spot as Love’s backup and he certainly wasn’t shy about going after it, especially playing in his hometown.

He hit receiver Samori Toure for a 25-yard gain on his first passing attempt and later hit rookie Jayden Reed for a 15-yard completion. He threw deep to Reed on third-and-7 and drew a pass-interference call that set up a 1-yard Tyler Goodson touchdown run.

On his second series, he completed a 15-yard pass to Malik Heath over the middle on the first play, but then made a cardinal error by getting rid of the ball under pressure to a receiver who wasn’t open. Safety Tycen Anderson read the throw the entire way and stepped in front of receiver Dontayvion Wicks for an interception he returned 43 yards for a touchdown.

“I’ve got to be able to see what’s in front whether there’s pressure or not,” Clifford said. “I have to be able to see a safety in front and not allow us to turn the ball over. That’s first and foremost.”

The pick-six didn’t stop Clifford from slinging it.

He got the Packers into Cincinnati territory with a 28-yard completion to Toure and on fourth-and-5, and took a deep shot to Heath that fell incomplete. He got the ball back with 1 minute, 32 seconds left and completed a 19-yard pass to Wicks to get the drive going.

Only a play later, he tried to jam the ball into a tight window and Anderson wrestled the ball away from tight end Tyler Kraft for his second interception.

“I’ve got to put that on his inside shoulder,” Clifford said. “I put it on his outside shoulder and the DB made a good play on it.”

Unfazed, Clifford got the ball back with 47 seconds left after Carrington Valentine’s interception and proceeded to throw a laser to Wicks down the seam that somehow avoided a defender’s hand and led to a 47-yard catch and run.

With 33 seconds left, Clifford scrambled for 14 yards to the Cincinnati 5 and, on the next play, he hit tight end Tyler Davis for a 5-yard touchdown.

Clifford ‘did a really good job bouncing back’

“One thing I was proud of, not only for myself but for the guys around me who were picking me up, we went right back down and scored,” Clifford said. “You’re going to make mistakes but having that one-play mentality of forgetting it is very important.

“I take that to heart. I went through that a lot at Penn State, and I’ve definitely gotten better and better at that.”

LaFleur, seeing he had a good thing going with his rookie quarterback, let him play into the fourth quarter. There were ups and downs the rest of the way, including a slick read-option keeper that gained 13 yards to the Cincinnati 22 and a complete whiff of a throw to wide open tight end Austin Allen.

His teammates rushed to his side after the hiccup to Allen and told him to let it go, which he did. He played one series into the fourth quarter and then his night was done.

“He did awesome,” Love said. “He did a really good job bouncing back. The first game is definitely not something that’s easy to do, but he did a really good job.”