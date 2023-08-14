An intriguing prospect towering over the Packers offense, tight end Austin Allen has chance to seize a roster spot

GREEN BAY – There were frequent haircuts in the Allen household. Every two, no more than three, weeks Austin Allen’s dad demanded his son see a barber. No exceptions.

Andrew Allen was a state trooper in Aurora, Nebraska. Before that, he walked onto Nebraska’s football team in 1981. Dad carried that philosophy throughout Austin Allen’s upbringing: all work, zero tolerance. Plenty of haircuts.

“He always had it cut so high,” Austin Allen says at his locker inside Lambeau Field, “it looked like he had a mohawk. He was running a tight ship, and it taught me a lot of things. Looking back, it sucked. I was like, ‘Dad, why were you so hard on me?’ But looking back at those lessons, I’m glad Dad taught me the way he did.”

Austin Allen is tapping into that hard-knock life now. Don’t let his instant scholarship offer from Nebraska as a high school junior fool you. Or his first-team all-state status as a high school basketball player. Allen was built for this, straddling the roster bubble in camp, reality as an undrafted player in the NFL.

Through camp’s first two weeks, Allen might have been on the outside looking in for a spot on the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster. He’s an intriguing prospect. On the sidelines during practice, Allen is about the only player who can make second-round draft pick Luke Musgrave look short. At 6-foot-8, 253 pounds, Allen is the second-tallest player in the Packers locker room, two inches above Musgrave. His basketball upbringing is evident in how he moves on the field, able to crouch as a blocker to get leverage, cut his routes without losing a step.

Intriguing prospects often find a home on an NFL practice squad. After tight end Tyler Davis’ season ended with a torn ACL in Friday night’s preseason opener at the Cincinnati Bengals, a spot on the 53 might have opened. The Packers never were likely to keep more than four tight ends, and after general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Musgrave and Tucker Kraft this spring to join Josiah Deguara, Davis appeared to round out the depth chart.

Now that fourth spot is open.

“It’s a crazy business,” Allen says. “Whether you get released, say I get released tomorrow and I get picked up by someone else tomorrow, it’s a whole new playbook. You’ve just got to brace yourself, you’ve got to submerge yourself in the playbook and do whatever you can. This is an opportunity where you get more reps. I’ve just got to submerge myself in the opportunity.”

Allen found no joy in Davis’ injury. Davis was getting first-team reps in the Packers offense in camp, and he was a core special teamer for coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s units. Even more, he fit in well with the tight end room. “He’s such a good teammate,” he said, “such a positive role model for me.” This crazy business doesn’t stop, though. Allen sees the door to a roster spot is open.

That doesn’t mean Allen will step through it. The Packers have options. Allen has gotten a smattering of first-team reps in camp, including Sunday. So has fullback Henry Pearson, who had a diving, highlight catch from Jordan Love in a seven-on-seven drill in practice last week against the Bengals. Pearson is cut from the Deguara mold, more of an H-back who lines up in the backfield. It’s a position coach Matt LaFleur wants to use in his offense, making H-back more valuable for the Packers than most other NFL teams.

It’s only a shot to make the roster Allen has in front of him after Davis’ injury, nothing more.

“He’s going to get more opportunities now,” LaFleur says, “especially with TD being out. He’s got to take advantage of those.”

All-Big Ten didn't translate into NFL draft pick for Austin Allen

Allen has taken the long path to this moment. As a senior at Nebraska, he had the most productive season for any tight end in Cornhuskers history. Allen’s 38 catches and 602 yards in 2021 set school records for his position, enough to be selected first-team All-Big Ten by the media.

When he entered the 2022 draft, Allen was filled with hope and optimism. Break records at Nebraska, being drafted historically has been a birthright.

“From the amount I was hearing from my agent and teams,” Allen says, “I was pretty confident I was going to get drafted in the middle rounds. Like, be ready in the next day or so.”

The call never came. Allen went undrafted, from All-Big Ten to the bottom of the NFL pecking order. He’s been climbing ever since.

Allen signed with the New York Giants. He was released after camp last year, but spent six weeks on the Giants’ practice squad. When the Giants released him again late in the season, the Packers signed him to their practice squad. Those couple of weeks in Green Bay were crucial to these reps he’s getting now. It enabled Allen to sign a futures contract at the beginning of this offseason, allowing him to submerge himself in LaFleur’s playbook.

All the Xs and Os have become muscle memory now, Allen says. He’s able to react on the field, focusing on his technique, the development of an intriguing prospect.

“I feel like at this point in training camp,” Allen says, “the treading water and learning the playbook is kind of over. So the biggest thing now with Tyler going down is just test your conditioning, because you’re going to get a little more reps in camp. We’ll see where I’m at in terms of being able to run, but I’m excited. It’s just an opportunity to get more reps.”

Austin Allen must prove he can do more than catch passes to make the team

Allen is going to need to run. Stepping into that spot on the roster will depend not on what he does as a tight end, but on special teams. Allen says he was fortunate at Nebraska. Most college starters don’t play much special teams, preserving themselves for offense or defense. It was a surprise going undrafted, but Nebraska’s coaches knew Allen would need to be on special teams in the NFL. Allen played every teams unit with the Cornhuskers except kickoff, experience he’ll now need.

LaFleur said he noticed Allen’s play on special teams against the Bengals, a positive sign from the head coach. Allen ran a 4.83 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, fast enough to be an asset. His length also could be valuable. Early in camp, Allen rushed up the middle during punt-blocking drills and swatted the football.

It was reminiscent of Allen’s pedigree on the basketball court, where he towered above teammates as a rim protector.

“It goes hand in hand,” Allen says. “There’s a lot of similarities in the sports. So excited to hopefully showcase my length for the rest of this training camp, and hopefully that propels me in the right direction.”

There was a time Allen thought basketball might be his future. He had a handful of scholarship offers from mid-major basketball programs before football took root, but he always wanted to play for Nebraska. Just like Dad. When he committed to the Cornhuskers, his path toward college basketball closed.

More:Packers film review: Rookie linebacker Lukas Van Ness has upside but is off to nondescript start

More:The Packers offense has bevy of receiving options, and a quarterback willing to throw to whomever's open

It will all be worthwhile if Allen seizes this opportunity now. Before he arrives at cutdown day, there’s something Allen needs to do. His hair is hardly long now, far from shaggy. As he rubbed his hand over his scalp Sunday, his fingers were easily visible.

The hair is still too long for Dad. Allen expects he’ll be visiting a local barber soon.

“I need to get a haircut soon,” Allen says. “Next couple days. I’m going to keep it high and tight. It’s what I know. It’s what people know me by, too.”