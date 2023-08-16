Packers training camp live updates with Patriots: Anders Carlson struggles to end practice, Sean Clifford keeps impressing

The Green Bay Packers had the first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots on Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field.

Oure reporters provided updates and observations from practice.

Packers' 2-minute drill ends with an Anders Carlson missed field goal, while Patriots make their kick to win

Jordan Love moved the Packers to a 40-yard field goal during a 2-minute drill. He completed 5-7 passes for 47 yards. Both incompletions throw aways. A 20-yard slant to Romeo Doubs got the drive started.

Doubs caught three passes for 34 yards. Christian Watson 2 for 13 yards.

Anders Carlson missed the 40-yard field goal wide right. It's his fifth missed kick wide right since Friday night. Carlson had a perfect day going before that.

Meanwhile, the Patriots made a 43-yard field goal during their 2-minute drill after moving on the Packers' defense.

New England won with the kick.

What was interesting was the Patriots ran the same situation at the end three times. It seems Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wanted to practice running off the field and racing the clock with no timeouts. It was in question whether or not the field goal operation got the snap off in time. But it seems the Packers were willing to let the Patriots practice the situation.

Anders Carlson well short on another field goal, stays after practice for more work

Later, during another drill Anders Carlson popped a 43-yard field goal straight up, and the wind knocked it down. He must’ve been some 10 yards short. And left.

After practice Carlson stayed after and was kicking field goals.

Packers rookie quarterback Sean Clifford continues to impress at training camp

Sean Clifford throws another dart to Malik Heath down the right sideline, and this time he does not miss. Dropped it into a bucket from 31 yards over Patriots CB Jack Jones for touchdown, ending the backup 2-minute drill.Clifford has the backup quarterback job all but locked.

Packers, Patriots avoiding any major fights during joint practice

There was some shoving and jawing after the whistle between Packers wide receiver Jadakis Bonds and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones.

The official quickly broke it up, and they went back to their huddles. There haven't been any fights today, unlike last week during the Packers' joint practice with the Bengals.

Get used to seeing Jordan Love to Christian Watson a lot this season

Jordan Love goes deep to Christian Watson on a corner to the left sideline, and Watson doesn’t miss it.

Watson hit the throttle to run past Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and Love’s pass was on the money.

Alex McGough connects with Tucker Kraft for touchdown

Alex McGough led the Packers against the Patriots defense — a mixture of second- and third-team guys — with a great ball. Pocket collapsing, he escaped to his left, bought time and heaved a pass down the sideline to hit rookie tight end Tucker Kraft in stride for a score.

Jaire Alexander's tight coverage breaks up end-zone pass

The Packers' starting defense kept the Patriots starting offense out of end zone on five reps from 10 yards and in.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander forced an incompletion on a Mac Jones pass to DeVante Parker in the end zone. Sticky coverage by Alexander meant Parker couldn’t come down with the football.

Rasul Douglas shows savvy but drops interception

Douglas had one of those savvy, vet plays he’s known for. He peeled off an underneath wide receiver to cover Pats tight end Hunter Henry on a corner route and had a leaping interception from Jones in his hands, but couldn’t complete the catch.

He dropped and did a few push-ups because of the dropped pick.

Later, Jones tried to test Valentine deep. He threw a go ball down the right side to Parker, but Valentine was all over it with blanket coverage. That pass had no chance.

A breakdown of Jordan Love's highlights, performance against Patriots

A few notes from Love’s second session against the Patriots' first-team defense:

Love gets one off the fingertips of Christian Watson, who’s pushed out of bounds before he can secure the catch.

Love hits Jayden Reed out of the slot for a catch-and-go crosser that splits the defense.

Love tries to get Malik Heath on the sideline but the rookie isn’t quite there. Heath seemed to not run the route deep enough.

Love escapes a collapsing pocket for a checkdown to Aaron Jones that would move the chains in a game.

Love threads it through to Watson over the middle, but a Patriots DB gets his hand in to lead to a drop. There’s some extra shoving from the DB after the play, but Watson gets up and walks away without retaliating. The entire offense is getting some hands-on learning.

Some notes from Love’s time in red zone:

He starts off hot with a rainbow to Luke Musgrave for the touchdown. The rookie tight end, who had some welcome-to-the-NFL moments early in practice, breaks off the line uncovered.

Love sets in the pocket and gets it over the top to Romeo Doubs, who leaps over a defender in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown.

Love puts one in the corner and Reed goes up and gets it for the touchdown. Great play over a defender.

Packers, Patriots first teams line up against each other

Quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers' first-team offense is facing the Patriots' first-team defense in the first session. LaFleur said beforehand he didn’t know what to expect, but it appears the Patriots are going to dial up the pressure today. During Love’s first dropback, the Pats were pushing the pocket to force a quick throw.

During the next throw, Love was able to get a tough ball over the middle to Watson for a completion.

On defense, the Packers open with their nickel grouping with a base front.

DL: Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden

OLB: Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness

ILB: Quay Walker

CB: Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine

S: Darnell Savage, Tarvarius Moore

Of note, Moore getting first-team reps.

Hot weather hits first practice session with Patriots

It’s going to be a hot one Wednesday. One player has already gotten sick from the heat. Once the Patriots join and intensity kicks up, it’ll be important to stay hydrated.

What's the status of David Bakhtiari and Eric Stokes?

Before practice, coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on a handful of players that have been in and out of practice the past week.

Offensive lineman David Bakhtiari will not practice Wednesday, according to LaFleur. The tentative plan is for the left tackle to practice Thursday. But, as LaFleur said, it's still a "fluid" situation. The goal, each week, is to have Bakhtiari ready for gameday. That will be on Saturday, this week.

Cornerback Eric Stokes isn't yet ready to come off the PUP list for practice as he continues to rehab his ankle and knee.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell isn't practicing Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Wide receiver Bo Melton isn't practicing because of a hamstring injury.

Besides those players, here are the rest of Packers not practicing in the first joint session:

Linebacker Tariq Carpenter

Running back Lew Nichols

Cornerback Corey Ballentine

Safety Innis Gaines

Running back Tyler Goodson

Tackle Caleb Jones

Tackle Luke Tenuta

Tight end Tyler Davis

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark

Coaches emphasize no fighting

Coaches are being very vigilant in making sure no fights break out.

After some talking between Packers rookie Dontayvion Wicks and Patriots DB Jalen Mills after a punt drill, a Patriots coach walked up to Mills and made it clear to knock it off before anything escalated.

Patriots expected to provide good test for Jordan Love

Before the first practice, LaFleur said he didn't discuss anything with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about the two joint practices other than the structure of them.

So, even though there will probably be red zone, first-and-10, third down and other specific drills, LaFleur said it will be up to him and Love to figure out what Belichick is doing on defense and how to attack it both pre-snap and post-snap.

"Personnel-wise, they've played with seven DBs before," LaFleur said. "They could be in a nickel or dime base. I really don't know. That's why there is a little bit of game planning that goes into practices because you don't want to get out there and just put yourself in a really bad situation, having a play up that you can only run vs. like a base defense and they might be in a nickel or penny or whatever they're in."

Asked how beneficial it would be for Love to have to figure out some of the things Belichick is throwing at him, LaFleur said the onus is on the entire offense.

"For Jordan, yeah, absolutely," he said. "It just goes back to how well does he know our offense? But it's not just him. It's the 11 men out there, just trusting your rules and playing what you see."

