Packers training camp updates: Several fights break out with Patriots at joint practice before Saturday's preseason game

The Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots on Thursday for the second of two joint practices this week ahead of the teams' preseason game on Saturday. Here's a look back at Wednesday's practice.

Our reporters were at Ray Nitschke Field providing updates, observations and analysis.

Packers' second-team offense gets the job done during 2-minute drill

After the Packers first team offense stalled in the 2-minute drill, thanks to a couple of near misses in the end zone - — a short rain storm which could have had something to do with the difficulty catching — the Patriots' first team offense moved easily. Mac Jones delivered a beauty at least 40-plus yards to DeVante Parker, who got a step on Rasul Douglas, for the touchdown. The difference in the two sidelines was noticeable after that.

But then the Packers got their energy back. Sean Clifford led the second team offense during the two-minute drill down to the 21-yard line with 4 seconds left. He sent a strike into the end zone. It was initially deflected by Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips but as he looked around for the ball, Packers wide receiver Cody Chrest nabbed it for the touchdown.

The entire Packers offense came off the sideline to mob him.

Packers and Patriots continue fighting at joint practice

The Packers and Patriots are up to about seven fights today. A Patriots player already has been thrown out of practice. A Patriots player just tossed Isiah McDuffie's helmet in the air when he was on the ground after the last special teams rep, which ended 3 minutes, 30 seconds early.

And we now have a punch thrown. Packers linebacker Keshawn Banks swings at a Patriots defensive end, and then Keion White and Anfernee Jennings comes in and jumps on Banks in retaliation.

Jennings is thrown out of practice by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Jennings was in the middle of multiple scrums today.

“Finish this Saturday,” a Patriots player yells walking off the field after special teams period ends early.Yeah, it’s like that today.

Packers rookie tight end Tucker Kraft leaves and then returns after hard tackle

Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu just cold tackled Packers rookie tight end Tucker Kraft on the sideline. Mapu stood over Kraft after the hit. Kraft was slow getting up and walked over to the sideline gingerly. He still had his helmet on but then walked off the field and was inside for a moment.

However, minutes later he was jogging to the sideline with his helmet on.

How is Jordan Love performing today vs. Patriots?

Jordan Love takes the field against the Patriots defense in an opening period, working first downs.

He was 3 of 4 for 14 yards. He had check downs to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, and an out route to Romeo Doubs

Meanwhile, Love opened a three-goal period with a 12-yard touchdown to Christian Watson, who smoked Marcus Jones on a slant. The drill ended with Love throwing a 3-yard TD to Watson, throwing it up for the big WR to go get it in middle of the end zone.

In between, he threw an interception. It was a bad ball behind an open Luke Musgrave.

Love’s line on third and goal drills: 2 for 6, 15 yards, two touchdowns (both to Christian Watson), an interception and two pass break ups.

Tempers flaring and coaches aren't happy

A fourth scrum has broken out. None have been serious. All have been scuffles. But fires are getting stoked and coaches are not happy. Belichick let his players hear it after the third one and LaFleur quickly ran into the fourth to break it up.

Fight breaks out at Packers training camp

It didn’t take long to get chippy today. AJ Dillon took a dive up the middle. He came out the other side, but a scrum erupted behind him. There was pushing and jawing, but it ended quickly. It's something to keep an eye on, though.Now Malik Heath and Marcus Jones are getting into it.

And now Henry Pearson’s helmet just popped off. He wasn’t happy. Patriots coaches pulling entire defense into the field, telling them to knock it off.

Packers' No. 1 defense sacks Mac Jones multiple times but also give up big runs

In a move the ball drill the Packers' No. 1 and No. 2 defenses lived and died by the big play.The No. 2s went first and after quarterback Bailey Zappe hit receiver Tre Nixon for a 38-yard touchdown on cornerback DeAndre Thomas, the Packers sacked Zappe two straight times.In the same possession, they picked off Zappe twice. Once when linebacker Eric Wilson tipped the pass over the middle, Thomas caught the deflection.The No. 1 defense was all over quarterback Mac Jones sacking him at least three times and causing a penalty for holding.However, the Patriots got a big play down the seam to tight and Hunter Henry over linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and also had several impressive runs on the drive up.

Packers defense struggles against Patriots in red zone drill

The Packers defense took it on the chin in a big way during a red zone drill.

Both the Patriots' first and second teams continually peppered the defense for touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line, including a play against cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Mixed in were some definite plays that would’ve been sacks, and some of the touchdowns might have been altered by pressure, but there’s no question the Patriots got the best of the Packers defense.

Receiver Davante Parker did a lot of damage, including a beautiful move to beat Alexander across the middle.

Rookie Demario Douglas also scored three touchdowns, all against the Packers' No. 2 defense.

David Bakhtiari is scheduled to practice

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is scheduled to practice today, head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Bakhtiari has not practiced since last Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The goal, each week, is to get him to game day healthy due to his injuries the last couple of seasons.

He did not practice on Wednesday in the first joint practice with the Patriots. If he practice Thursday against the Patriots, he’ll have a day off before the game on Saturday.

Jayden Reed takes hard hit Wednesday but is expected to practice today

Rookie receiver Jayden Reed is tentatively scheduled to practice today, after a hard hit on Wednesday. LaFleur said Reed would participate in individual drills. But with team drills, “we’ll see.”

Reed took a hard hit trying to catch a low ball over the middle.

When he got up, the receiver trotted to the sidelines and seemed to be favoring his chest. From what was seen by Packers News reporters, he was never officially pulled from practice by trainers, but he didn’t return to the field, either.

Aug. 17: 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 23: TBD

Patriots vs. Packers (7 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field)

Seahawks vs. Packers (noon Aug. 26 at Lambeau Field)

What we're reading from Packers training camp

How did Jordan Love do Wednesday?A breakdown of quarterback's performance at Packers-Patriots joint practice

Patriots in town:New England fans living in Wisconsin relish opportunity to see their team up close in Green Bay

What's trending?:Former Wisconsin basketball star turned radio host Ben Brust shows up to training camp with an Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey