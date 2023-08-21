Green Bay Packers sign a pair of former XFL defensive players, Marvin Pierre and Elijah Hamilton

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers signed a pair of defensive street free agents heading into the final week of training camp and the preseason.

Former XFL linebacker Marvin Pierre and cornerback Elijah Hamilton were added Monday, filling positions in which the Packers have lost depth due to injury.

The Packers announced the signing of the 6-foot-1, 222-pound Pierre. The XFL announced on social media that Hamilton had signed with the Packers.

The Packers also announced they had put tight end Tyler Davis on injured reserve. Davis suffered a torn ACL in the Cincinnati preseason game.

Pierre is an inside/outside linebacker who tested well at his pro day and signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted. Pierre transferred to Kent State in 2020 and played in 25 games in two seasons. He recorded 149 tackles, 2½ sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

The Cardinals waived him before training camp started.

The 6-1, 211-pound Elijah Hamilton played for the St. Louis Battlehawks during the 2023 XFL season and spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins last year.

The Packers have been minus inside linebacker DeVondre Campbell (ankle) for the past week and maybe have been looking to add someone to take snaps. Pierre also could be considered for special teams help given his athletic ability.

In the secondary, cornerback Corey Ballentine (stinger) missed all of last week and it’s not clear when he’ll return. In addition, nickel back/safety Innis Gaines has been sidelined for more than a week with a thigh injury.

