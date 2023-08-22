Packers training camp live updates: Green Bay back at practice today
Kassidy Hill Ryan Wood Tom Silverstein
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers have their second to last training camp practice open to the public Tuesday at Ray Nitschke Field.
Practice begins at noon.
Our reporters will have updates and observations from training camp as the Packers prep for Saturday's final preseason game and as cutdown day looms Aug. 29. Refresh your browser for the latest.
Packers training camp schedule
- Aug. 22: Noon
- Aug. 23: Noon
Packers 2023 preseason schedule
- Packers vs. Bengals (Green Bay won 36-19)
- Patriots vs. Packers (New England won, 21-17, after game was suspended in fourth quarter)
- Seahawks vs. Packers (noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lambeau Field)