Packers training camp live updates: Coach Matt LaFleur excited to have Rashan Gary back

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' final training camp practice open to the public is Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field.

Our reporters are providing updates, observations and analysis. Fresh your browser for the latest.

Coach Matt LaFleur excited to have Rashan Gary back

Linebacker Rashan Gary took part in team reps Tuesday, marking his first return to that session of practice since tearing his ACL last season in Week 9.

“It was great to see him out there,” LaFleur said. “You can feel the explosiveness, his speed and his power. It was great to have him out there.”

In Wednesday's practice, Gary beat offensive lineman Zach Tom with a speed move outside. He just ran past Tom, who ended up on the ground. Gary stood where the quarterback would have been, pounding his chest.

Rookie receiver Malik Heath gets time with first, second teams

Undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Malik Heath has been getting more and more work with the first and second teams. In one of the final reps of 7-on-7, Heath lined up in the slot, with Sean Clifford at quarterback and Romeo Doubs lined up outside.

Clifford hit Heath on the crosser. With less than a week till roster cuts, coaches will be looking for any small difference in fringe guys.

First-round pick Lukas Van Ness working with defensive line

First-round rookie Lukas Van Ness is getting some individual work with defensive line. The Packers see Van Ness as an edge rusher who has the versatility to drop inside.

Heat moves Packers practice a little earlier, but still two hours

The heat may have caused the Packers to move practice time up, but it isn’t driving them off the field any sooner.

“We talk about competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “That's the situation. We gotta get our mind right for that."

The Packers moved practice up to 11 a.m., when the temperature is expected to be 88. Highs in Green Bay are expected to hit 96 but not till closer to 2 p.m. The Packers will go the full two hours today.

Seahawks vs. Packers (noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lambeau Field)

Packers news to get you ready for training camp practice

How we see it:Our predicted Green Bay Packers depth chart (Aug. 22 update)

Packers camp insider:Rashan Gary looks strong in first full practice, has chance at returning for opener

Need to know:Packers to offer free, 5-minute CPR training on Wednesday, with a chance to win game tickets