The Green Bay Packers release veteran punter Pat O'Donnell, clearing the way for Daniel Whelan

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are apparently choosing the big leg of first-year pro Daniel Whelan over the steady foot and excellent hands of veteran Pat O’Donnell for punter this season.

The Packers announced Monday that they released O’Donnell.

Over the course of training camp, Whelan consistently boomed punts, often with hang times of 4.5 seconds and higher, without having any bad shanks or mishits. O’Donnell was his usual consistent self, but the Packers apparently want to do better than his 28th ranking in gross average and 30th in net average last year.

O'Donnell's $1.2 million base salary will come off the Packers' salary cap immediately. Whelan's base salary of $750,000 will be subtracted from that total once the 53-man roster is completed. O’Donnell was in the final year of a two-year, $4 million contract.

Cutting O’Donnell, 32, has its risks. He is one of the better holders in the NFL and time after time has turned bad snaps into serviceable holds, which has been crucial given the Packers’ revolving door with long snappers.

The Packers appear locked in on keeping rookie kicker Anders Carlson. Despite hitting 4 of 4 field goals in preseason games, including a 57-yarder against Seattle on Saturday, Carlson has had some miserable practices where he missed multiple field goal and extra-point attempts.

He missed three extra points in the preseason, although one was blocked from the edge and probably not his fault.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound Whelan proved to be an adequate holder but whether he can handle the position as adeptly as O’Donnell is something the Packers appear willing to accept, given Whelan’s potential to change field position with his punts.

In addition, the Packers don’t know how he’ll handle cold weather. He attended UC-Davis and has not punted in frigid temperatures.

The Packers have failed with two other strong-legged kickers under general manager Brian Gutekunst. They drafted JK Scott in the fifth round in 2018 and wound up cutting him after three years in favor of another hang-time specialist, Corey Bojorquez.

They cut Bojorquez after one year because he wasn’t a good holder. Both Scott (Los Angeles Chargers) and Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) are still in the league.

The Packers had been tracking Whelan since he came out of college, but they didn’t sign him until a failed tour with the New Orleans Saints and a season in the XFL, where he led the league in punting. They signed him May 17 and were impressed right away with his booming punts.

Whelan’s specialty is hang time, which he had to work on while in the XFL because the rules state that any punt that goes out of bounds inside the 35-yard line is spotted at the 35. So, instead of punting to the sidelines, he had to hang the ball up to prevent a return.

A native of Ireland who moved to California when he was a teenager, Whelan didn’t perform in preseason games as well as O’Donnell, averaging 45.7 yards gross and 37.7 net to O’Donnell’s 50.5 gross and 47.0 net.

But his play in practice apparently convinced the Packers that he could be a consistent performer.

More:Here's our projection of the Green Bay Packers initial 53-man roster: special teams and draftees get an edge