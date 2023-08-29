Green Bay Packers 2023 cuts tracker: Who was released from roster so far today?

GREEN BAY − With the preseason behind them, the Green Bay Packers started paring their roster to 53 players.

The Packers roster had 89 players as Tuesday's cutdown day began. (Or 90 considering they will use their international exemption to retain Nigerian-born linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu.)

That left general manager Brian Gutekunst with 36 players to release before the NFL’s deadline at 3 p.m. to trim rosters to 53. Gutekunst can then re-sign 16 players to the Packers practice squad starting 11 a.m. Wednesday.

His only move this week before cutdown day was releasing veteran punter Pat O’Donnell.

Here’s the list so far:

Corey Ballentine

Ballentine is a veteran corner who was drafted in the sixth round in 2019 by the New York Giants. He has appeared in games since for the Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Packers. He spent six weeks on the Packers practice squad in 2022 before being elevated to the active roster for the final eight weeks. During his four years in the league, Ballentine has 51 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. Ballentine likely will be added to the practice squad, according to a source.

Tarvarius Moore

A veteran safety, Moore came to the Packers after five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in every game during the 2020 season on the 49ers path to the Super Bowl and intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Moore arrived in Green Bay with expectations to compete for the starting safety spot. He missed mandatory minicamp with an excused absence, but split first team reps at times with Jonathan Owens during training camp. Moore was injured during camp, however. The Packers are reaching an injury settlement with Moore, according to a source, so he won't be brought back on the practice squad.

James Empey

A center out of BYU, Empey has spent time with a few clubs over the past two years. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022, then spent the season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He was activated to the game day roster once with the Dolphins, but did not see action. The Packers spent training camp cross-training several starters at center, including Josh Myers, Zach Tom and Jon Runyan. The move is according to a report from Bill Huber Sports Illustrated-Packer Central.

William Hooper

Hooper is a rookie cornerback out of Northwestern State. He joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent, after participating in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He finished the preseason with three tackles.

Tyrell Ford

Ford, a cornerback, was signed by Green Bay in January after a season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Ford is Canadian himself, born and raised in Ontario, and he attended the University of Waterloo. Ford attended minicamps in 2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. He had three tackles during the preseason.

Jimmy Phillips Jr.

A promising rookie linebacker out of SMU, Phillips joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the draft. He finished with nine tackles during the three preseason games. Phillips' release is according to a report from Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated-Packer Central.

Broughton Hatcher

Hatcher is a rookie long-snapper out of Old Dominion. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and earned a roster spot in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Hatcher competed throughout training camp with Matt Orzech for the long-snapping duties. The Packers have now released both long-snappers, but are expected to re-sign Orzech on Wednesday, according to sources.

Marvin Pierre

A rookie linebacker out of Kent State, Pierre signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. After being released by the Cardinals in June, he joined the Packers.

Duece Watts

Watts is a first-year receiver who came to Green Bay as an undrafted free agent following this year's draft. He was a three-year starter at Tulane. Throughout the preseason, Watts received playing time at receiver, but was in a loaded unit of young talent.

Matt Orzech

A multi-year starter in the league, Orzech came to Green Bay as the experienced long snapper in training camp. He entered the league in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars before heading to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Orzech appeared in every game over the course of those three seasons, including the 2021 postseason when the Rams won the Super Bowl. According to sources, the Packers plan to bring Orzech back on the active roster Wednesday. By releasing Orzech on Tuesday, it gives the club flexibility to keep an injured player on the initial 53-man roster, and then move him to injured reserve Wednesday. An example of a candidate would be tackle Luke Tenuta, who was brought in to Green Bay midway during the 2022 season and who coaches have expressed has potential. He was carted off during the first preseason game with an ankle injury.

Kadeem Telfort

A first-year offensive lineman, Telfort joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent this spring. The 6-foot-7, 322-pound tackle played his college ball at a couple of different schools, but finished at Alabama-Birmingham.

Benny Sapp III

A safety who played at Northern Iowa, Sapp III joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL draft. He had the game-sealing interception in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Innis Gaines

The defensive back out of TCU took a year off from football after going undrafted in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic taking away tryout options. The Packers signed him to a futures contract in January 2021. He spent most of 2021 on the practice squad, receiving one gameday elevation. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was placed on injured reserve then released. He was resigned to the Packers practice squad in October, and received two gameday elevations before being signed to the active roster. During his time in Green Bay, Gaines accumulated seven tackles.

Jean Delance

The Florida offensive lineman entered the NFL in 2022 as a undrafted free agent. After spending time with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, he was signed to the Packers practice squad in December 2022.

Shemar Jean-Charles

The cornerback was drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in 2021. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, but saw action in only six games in 2022 due in large part to an ankle injury. During his time in Green Bay, he’s recorded 11 tackles in regular-season games. If he is not picked up by another team, he is a likely candidate for the practice squad.

Kiondre Thomas

The cornerback out of Kansas State entered the league in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers after the 2021 season and spent 2022 in Green Bay. He started the season on the practice squad and was elevated to the gameday roster against the New England Patriots but did not record any stats. He played heavily in the preseason.

Lew Nichols

The first of the Packers 2023 draft class to be released, the running back was plagued by injury during the latter half of training camp. Nichols was a seventh-round pick out of Central Michigan who the Packers liked for his bruising running style. The club reached an injury settlement with Nichols.

Nate McCray

The running back entered the league in 2021 and has bounced around practice squads since. He scored a touchdown in the Packers preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dre Miller

The wide receiver from Maine spent the 2022 season on the practice squad of the New York Giants, where he was converted to tight end. He converted back to wide receiver, his original position, upon coming to the Packers ahead of training camp.

Austin Allen

The tight end out of Nebraska spent one week with the Packers last season on the practice squad, after being with the New York Giants, and returned for training camp this year. With Tyler Davis out for the season with a knee injury, there was a chance for Allen to make the roster, but he played sparingly on special teams throughout the preseason.

Cody Chrest

The wide receiver signed with the Packers on July 26. Chrest, who spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, played four seasons at Harvard before transferring to Sam Houston State.

Jason Lewan

The undrafted free agent signed with the Packers on May 5. Lewan, a defensive lineman, played five seasons at Illinois State.

Cole Schneider

The center re-signed with the Packers on Aug. 2 after spending the 2022 training camp in Green Bay. Schneider, who played at Central Florida, was on the USFL-champion Birmingham Stallions this year.

