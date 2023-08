Here's how the Green Bay Packers initial 2023 roster breaks down by position

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers released 35 players Tuesday to get to their initial 53-man roster ahead of their Sept. 10 opener against the host Chicago Bears.

Here's how the roster breaks down by position:

Offense (25 players)

Quarterbacks (2): Jordan Love, Sean Clifford

Running backs (3): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson

Wide receivers (6): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dontavyion Wicks, Malik Heath

Tight ends (3): Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft

Tackles (6): David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta

Guards (4): Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Sean Rhyan, Royce Newman

Center (1): Josh Myers

Defense (26)

Linemen (6): Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Jonathan Ford

Outside linebackers (6): Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Justin Hollins, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr.

Inside linebackers (5): De'Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter

Cornerbacks (4): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine

Safeties (5): Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.

Specialists (2)

Kicker: Anders Carlson

Punter: Daniel Whelan

Physically-unable-to-perform list (1)

Cornerback: Eric Stokes