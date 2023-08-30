Green Bay Packers practice squad tracker: Here's who they have signed so far

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers have started signing players who cleared waivers after Tuesday's cutdowns to their practice squad.

Here are the players whom sources have said are joining Green Bay's practice squad:

Kiondre Thomas

The cornerback out of Kansas State entered the league in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers after the 2021 season and spent 2022 in Green Bay. He started the season on the practice squad and was elevated to the gameday roster against the New England Patriots but did not record any stats. He played heavily in the preseason.

Innis Gaines

The defensive back out of TCU took a year off from football after going undrafted in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic taking away tryout options. The Packers signed him to a futures contract in January 2021. He spent most of 2021 on the practice squad, receiving one gameday elevation. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was placed on injured reserve then released. He was resigned to the Packers practice squad in October, and received two gameday elevations before being signed to the active roster. During his time in Green Bay, Gaines accumulated seven tackles.

Benny Sapp III

A safety who played at Northern Iowa, Sapp joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL draft. He had the game-sealing interception in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Austin Allen

The tight end out of Nebraska spent one week with the Packers last season on the practice squad, after being with the New York Giants, and returned for training camp this year. With Tyler Davis out for the season with a knee injury, there was a chance for Allen to make the roster, but he played sparingly on special teams throughout the preseason.

Keshawn Banks

Banks is a rookie outside linebacker who was signed by the Packers as undrafted free agent. He played college ball at San Diego State. Banks had one tackle in the preseason finale, but was in a crowded unit.

Kadeem Telfort

A first-year offensive lineman, Telfort joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent this spring. The 6-foot-7, 322-pound tackle played his college ball at a couple of different schools, but finished at Alabama-Birmingham.