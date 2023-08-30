Report: Green Bay Packers talked to the Indianapolis Colts about trading for former UW running back Jonathan Taylor

GREEN BAY – In the midst of a calm cutdown day, the Green Bay Packers were reportedly involved behind the scenes on a potential trade that would have sent shockwaves through the NFL, and sent a former University of Wisconsin star back home.

The Packers were in talks with the Indianapolis Colts and had “legitimate interest” in trading for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, according to ESPN. A trade would have sent Taylor back to the state where he played college football. Taylor had not one, but two 2,000-yard rushing seasons for the Badgers in 2018 and 2019 before the Colts drafted him in the second round of the 2020 draft, 21 spots ahead of where the Packers drafted AJ Dillon.

It’s unclear how keen general manager Brian Gutekunst’s interest was in executing a trade. The Packers were reportedly a “mystery team” in the Taylor sweepstakes, joining at minimum the Miami Dolphins in pursuit. A source told PackersNews that trade talks never materialized beyond a discussion the Colts had with a Packers scout. The Colts were open to a trade after Taylor entered camp in a contract dispute with the team before being placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list, which will prevent him from playing at least the first four games this season.

Taylor is entering the final year of his contract. The Colts have not yet offered a contract to the 2021 first-team All-Pro who led the NFL with 1,811 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns that season. He is also 24 years old, which could be the impetus for any interest the Packers may have.

A strength of the Packers newly formalized roster is their backfield. Aaron Jones and Dillon form one of the best tailbacks tandems in the NFL. Jones, especially, is one of the NFL’s best running backs after rushing for a career-high 1,121 yards last season. He has exceeded 1,000 yards rushing in three of his past four years.

Jones also turns 29 years old in December at a position players rarely carry their primes past 30. He accepted a $5 million pay cut this offseason, paying him an $11 million bonus. The final year of Jones’ contract is in 2024. The Packers could save $12 million if they release Jones after this season, shedding his $11.1 million base salary, $400,000 roster bonus and $500,000 workout bonus.

