Packers add a practice squad player from Wisconsin, re-sign Matt Orzech and move Luke Tenuta to injured reserve

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers made a series of roster moves Thursday, including adding a Wisconsin native to the team, as they continue to shape their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad ahead of the 2023 season opener Sept. 10.

The Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the practice squad. Welch, who is from Iola and played football at Iola-Scandinavia High School, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s appeared in 43 regular-season and three postseason games, accumulating five tackles on defense and 16 tackles on special teams. Green Bay had an additional practice squad spot remaining since linebacker Kenneth Odemegwu, as a member of the International Player Program, does not count against the 16-man limit.

In an expected move, long snapper Matt Orzech was signed to the active roster. Orzech, who was with the club through the offseason and training camp, was released Tuesday as the Packers worked down to their initial 53-man roster. His release allowed them to create a sport for offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, who injured an ankle during the first preseason game. In Thursday’s corresponding move, Tenuta was placed on the injured reserve list. Orzech was able to rejoin the team at practice Wednesday.

The club also officially announced the signing of rookie tight end Ben Sims and safety Zayne Anderson after claiming them Wednesday. Both Sims and Anderson were at practice Thursday. Sims will wear No. 89 for the Packers. Anderson will wear No. 39.

Romeo Doubs among those not practicing

For the second practice of the week, receiver Romeo Doubs did not participate. He is rehabbing a hamstring injury that kept him out of the final preseason game. Rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks was also held out of team activities with a hamstring injury. Left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice, as the Packers continue to work him on a “fluid” basis, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) rejoined team drills during the open media portion for the first time in nearly three weeks. Safety Darnell Savage was held out for an unknown reason. Savage did not answer questions to the reason during the open media portion of locker room following practice.

The Packers are off for the Labor Day holiday weekend, and will return next week to begin preparations for their week one matchup against the Chicago Bears.