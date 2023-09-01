Packers re-sign defensive lineman Jonathan Ford to the practice squad and release center James Empey

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are bringing back defensive lineman Jonathan Ford to their practice squad.

Ford initially made the 53-man roster Tuesday only to be released a day later, clearing room after tight end Ben Sims and safety Zayne Anderson were picked up off waivers. The Packers also released linebacker Tariq Carpenter from their initial roster. Carpenter signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, but the Packers signed Ford to theirs Friday.

Ford was a seventh-round draft pick last season. He spent his rookie season on the Packers active roster, though never appeared in a game. He was instead a healthy scratch for all 17 games.

The Packers released center James Empey to clear a spot for Ford on the practice squad.

At 6-foot-5, 338 pounds, Ford gives the Packers another big body for their defensive line. The Packers retained five defensive linemen on their 53-man roster, including fourth-round rookie Colby Wooden and sixth-round rookie Karl Brooks.

