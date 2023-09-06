Packers top two receivers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, did not practice Wednesday

GREEN BAY – Jordan Love has reached Week 1 of his first season as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback, but he was without his top two receivers Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs did not practice because of hamstring injuries, something the team will monitor throughout the week. Watson, missing his first practice since camp opened, rode a stationary bike during warmups. Doubs went through stretch but did not participate in individual drills and was not dressed in pads with the rest of the team.

Even if both play in Sunday's opener at Chicago, Love might need to navigate his first game week as the Packers starting quarterback with minimal reps from his top two receivers.

"Obviously it'll be tough," Love said, "but I think we have a good stack up through camp and OTAs of getting reps."

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell practiced after returning from an ankle injury last week. So did edge rusher Rashan Gary, who continues to appear on a likely trajectory for Week 1.

Rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks returned to practice after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice, likely part of his regular maintenance. The Packers limited Bakhtiari’s practice days throughout camp, planning to keep him fresh for games.