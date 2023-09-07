What channel is Packers vs. Bears on Sunday? Time, TV schedule, odds for Green Bay's opener

Maybe Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love won't "own" the Chicago Bears the way Aaron Rodgers did, and it's probably to be determined if Love vs. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is must-see TV yet.

But apparently, Fox executives are convinced that the virtual beginning of the Love era under center for the Packers will have plenty of national interest during the opening week of the 2023 NFL season.

Sunday's game is in the late afternoon television window and Fox's top announcing team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen is calling the action.

Here's how to watch and listen to the Packers' game against the Bears at Soldier Field:

Packers vs. Bears start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

What channel is Packers vs. Bears on Sunday?

TV channel: FOX (Channel 6 in the Milwaukee area and Channel 11 in the Green Bay/Appleton area)

Stream: FOX Now, FOX Sports, FUBO (free trial)

Green Bay and Chicago open the season on FOX. Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Olsen (analyst) are in the booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines.

You can download the FOX Now or FOX Sports app to watch live TV. They're free to download, but the apps require a subscription with a TV provider. You can also watch FOX through the following streaming services: FUBO, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How can I listen to the Packers vs. Bears game on the radio?

Radio: WRNW-FM - 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee, FM-101 WIXX-FM in Green Bay or on Packers Radio Network statewide broadcast affiliates in your area. Here's a map of the Packers Radio Network affiliates in each part of Wisconsin as well as in some areas of North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Michigan.

Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst) and John Kuhn (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Packers vs. Bears betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sept. 6.

Spread: Bears (-1)

Over/under: 42½ points

Moneyline: Packers +100, Bears -120.

What happened the last time the Packers played the Bears?

Aaron Rodgers continued to own the Bears, as the Packers came from behind to beat Chicago, 28-19, at Soldier Field, Dec. 4, 2022

Packers 2023-24 schedule

Date, time Opponent Sunday, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m. at Chicago Sunday, Sept. 17, noon at Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 24, noon vs. New Orleans Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. vs. Detroit Monday, Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. at Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:25 p.m. at Denver Sunday, Oct. 29, noon vs. Minnesota Sunday, Nov. 5, noon vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 12, noon at Pittsburgh Sunday, Nov. 19, noon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m. at Detroit Sunday, Dec. 3, 7:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Monday, Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m. at New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 17, noon vs. Tampa Bay Sunday, Dec. 24, noon at Carolina Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:20 p.m. at Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 6, or Sunday, Jan. 7, TBD vs. Chicago

