Packers tackle David Bakhtiari said the plan is for him to play Sunday against the Bears

GREEN BAY − Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) missed a second straight day of practice Thursday, but only one of the two is a question mark for Sunday.

After spending practice inside the Don Hutson Center riding a stationary bike during the portion open to the media, Bakhtiari spoke at his locker for 20 minutes, throwing water on potential stories that he wouldn't be ready for the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Asked if he was playing Sunday, Bakhtiari said, “That's the plan.“

Bakhtiari said it wasn't worth reading into how long he's gone without practicing or when and how much he practices during the season because it's unpredictable. He said everything depends on how his knee feels and that the most recent layoff has been done to make sure he's in the best possible place to start the season.

"There is no rhyme or reason," he said of treating the left knee that has undergone three surgeries since he tore the ACL in December of 2020. "There's some days where it will (be good enough to practice) and some where it won't. If you want a bead on it, good (expletive) luck because I don't even know and I'm the one doing it."

The fact Bakhtiari hasn't practice since Aug. 30 would seem to make it difficult for him to be ready to start a game. It was the last time that he practiced in pads and with just a lighter practice scheduled for Friday, it seems hard to imagine him being ready,

He said there are many veterans who have logged so many plays that practice isn't important anymore. It's more about getting their bodies ready to play once a week. As for what he's missing by not practicing, Bakhtiari said not much.

“I mean, it's not the most common thing,“ Bakhtiari said. "Would I love to? Yeah. I love practicing, but it's what is best to be at our best and what is most important. Like being out there and setting an example is important. If that ever does take away from the game.... but we've just got to do what's smart off the bat.

"Get it right. Let's not mess anything up. We've all bought-in, we're all on the same page."

Watson and Bakhtiari were the only players not participating because starting wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hamstring) was back at practice and taking part in all the individual drills that take place during the short time the media is allowed to watch.

According to coach Matt LaFleur, he took part in some of the team drills and looked good.

Watson worked out on the side inside the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, but he was not present Thursday. LaFleur said Watson came down later to work on his rehab.

The Packers would be in deep trouble if both Watson and Doubs were to be sidelined. If Watson and Doubs can't play, it's likely Samori Toure and rookie Jayden Reed would be the starters and rookies Malik Heath and Dontayvion Wicks would be the back ups.

The Packers could also bring rookie Grant DuBose up from the practice squad as part of their gameday elevation option.

If Bakhtiari can't play, it's likely that Rasheed Walker would start in his place. Walker took over the backup left tackle position late in training camp and performed well there. Right tackle Zach Tom is listed as the backup behind Bakhtiari with Walker the backup at right tackle on the official depth chart.