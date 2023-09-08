Injured Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson is ruled out for Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY − Christian Watson’s second NFL season is starting similar to his first.

A year after injuries through the first half of his rookie season delayed a meteoric second half, Watson will need to navigate more time on the sideline. The Green Bay Packers top receiver will not be available in Sunday’s opener at the Chicago Bears because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice this week, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Watson was healthy throughout training camp after dealing with a sprained hamstring early last season. LaFleur said he doesn’t feel like the offense needs to scramble preparing a game plan for the Bears.

“We still had a whole week to prepare for this,” LaFleur said. “So I wouldn’t say that would alter the plan too drastically. I think anytime you’re missing one of your better players, that certainly throws a little curveball to it, but that happens all the time. Shoot, the Chiefs had to deal with that last night.”

Watson might not have the career accolades of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who missed Thursday night’s NFL opener against the Detroit Lions because of a knee injury, but he is essential to the Packers offense. His game-breaking speed gives him the big-play ability needed against NFL defenses. Even if Watson doesn’t touch the football, the threat of his downfield speed opens possibilities for teammates to make plays.

A year ago, Watson played his first two games but missed a Week 3 trip to Tampa Bay because of his hamstring. He returned the next two weeks but missed Week 6 against the New York Jets and Week 7 against Washington after aggravating the hamstring. Watson also missed most of the Packers trip to Buffalo in Week 8 because of a concussion.

It wasn’t until Week 10 that Watson’s season got on track. He scored three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys, part of his eight total touchdowns in a four-game stretch, and planted himself as the Packers top receiver.

LaFleur said he’s hopeful Watson’s hamstring doesn’t sideline him for multiple weeks like last year.

“Hopefully just a week to week,” LaFleur said.

Fellow receiver Romeo Doubs is questionable because of a hamstring injury. Doubs has been limited at practice the past two days after not practicing Wednesday. LaFleur would only offer that Doubs “looked pretty good” in Friday’s practice. If he plays, Doubs would be the Packers top receiver. Rookie Jayden Reed would be the starting slot receiver with second-year wideout Samori Toure and undrafted rookie Malik Heath the top candidates to replace Watson.

Doubs would not indicate the likelihood he might play Sunday, or how much he tested his hamstring in practice. He said it’s unfortunate Watson will be unavailable, but that he’s confident in the offense.

“It’s a bummer,” Doubs said, “but I think we’ve got a pretty solid core. I’m confident in our core. It just comes down to just executing and taking it play by play.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari will start Sunday despite not practicing this week. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary is also cleared to play, though defensive coordinator Joe Barry said he’ll be on a “pitch count” against the Bears.

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in the 2023 season opener

More:We ranked all 53 players on the opening roster – plus two – by their value to the Green Bay Packers

The Packers had three receivers miss practice late in the preseason because of hamstring injuries, Watson and Doubs joining fifth-round draft pick Dontayvion Wicks. Even if Watson is the only receiver in the trio who won’t play Week 1, LaFleur said he’ll consider altering his preseason schedule next year, trying to prevent the injuries.

“I think anytime you have injuries, specifically soft tissue,” LaFleur said, “that’s something that always sparks a conversation and you have to do a little digging on. So that’s something we’ll look at.”