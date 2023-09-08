With Jordan Love about to play the Bears for the first time, here's how Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre did in their debuts vs. Chicago

GREEN BAY – Just the franchise’s third starting quarterback in 31 years, Jordan Love doesn’t have a lot to go on when it comes to studying how new Green Bay Packers starters did in their opening game against the rival Chicago Bears.

Let’s see, there was Aaron Rodgers vs. the Bears on Nov. 16, 2008.

And there was Brett Favre vs. the Bears on Oct. 25, 1992.

Little did either quarterback know that they would dominate the series throughout their careers, going a combined 47-15 against them in games they started.

Under Favre, who was 22-10 against the Bears, they had winning streaks of 10 and seven games. Under Rodgers, who was 25-5, they had winning streaks of six, five and eight games.

The Packers enter the Week 1 game Sunday at Soldier Field (3:25 p.m. kickoff) with an 8-0 record under coach Matt LaFleur, who will play the Bears without Rodgers for the first time. Love has played in 10 games in his three seasons in the NFL, but he has never played in a game against the Bears.

So, how did Rodgers and Favre do against the Bears in their debuts? Here’s a look:

Aaron Rodgers' debut against the Bears

When: Week 11, 2008

Where: Lambeau Field

Packers record at the time: 4-5

Score: Packers 37, Bears 3

Rodgers’ stats: 23 of 30 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with one interception

Bears quarterback(s): Kyle Orton (13 of 26 for 133 yards), Rex Grossman (4 of 7 for 26 yards)

How did Rodgers play?

This game was all about running back Ryan Grant, who gashed the Bears defense for 145 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. All told, the Packers ran 38 times for 200 yards against the Bears’ No. 4-ranked rushing defense. Rodgers completed his first seven passes, the last a 3-yard touchdown to Greg Jennings, but later in the half, linebacker Brian Urlacher suckered Rodgers into throwing down the middle and picked him off. It didn’t result in any points and at the half the Packers were up 17-3.

Rodgers started to heat up in the second half, hitting Jennings for 29 and Donald Driver for 21 on consecutive plays and then finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Donald Lee. Grant, Brandon Jackson and the defense finished the job, making it a rather easy night for Rodgers in his Bears debut.

What was the difference in the game?

It was the performance of the Packers’ offensive line, which had been performing poorly for a good part of the season. Rodgers was not sacked or even knocked down and had all day in the pocket to find open receivers. The run blocking was the biggest difference and set up the offense for a 427-yard day. The Packers had the ball for 38 minutes, and Orton, the hobbling Bears quarterback, was not effective.

What was said after the game?

“They (the offensive linemen) took some heat, not only from the media, but the guys in the locker room, coaches. I had a lot of confidence in them, but I think they had something to prove today and they did.“ – Rodgers

“He performed at a high level, the level we’re used to seeing him. It does nothing but build his confidence when he can stand back there and kind of pick and choose who he wants to throw the ball to and really have time to find guys down the field.“ – Jennings

“We've always taken that mentality, we're the champions until somebody takes it (from) us. I think we need to take that approach, but I think we also need to earn our wins. The way guys came out today, we just stepped it up across the board in every phase of the game. We need to keep that mentality.” – Grant

How did the Packers fare in the weeks to follow?

The Packers went to New Orleans and, in a Monday night game, were blown out of the Superdome 51-29. It was the start of a five-game losing streak. The final loss during that streak was a 20-17 overtime decision against the Bears at Soldier Field. The team finished the year 6-10.

Brett Favre's debut against the Bears

When: Week 8, 1992

Where: Lambeau Field

Packers record at the time: 2-4

Score: Bears 30, Packers 10

Favre’s stats: 20 of 37 for 214 yards and a touchdown with an interception

Bears quarterback(s): Jim Harbaugh (16 of 23 for 194 yards and a touchdown)

How did Favre play?

On the first series of the game, Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael sacked Favre, causing him to fumble and setting up a Kevin Butler field goal. Favre fumbled again in the second quarter after a hit by McMichael, but the Packers recovered and Chris Jacke tied the game 3-3 in the second quarter. Favre hit Sterling Sharpe for a 45-yard pass and then a 10-yard touchdown to close the score to 17-10 late in the second quarter, but that was as close as the Packers would get. Sharpe caught nine passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, but Favre was sacked four times, which coach Mike Holmgren blamed on him holding onto the ball too long.

What was the difference in the game?

Besides the Bears roughing up Favre, Harbaugh was masterful in exposing Packers cornerbacks and lack of pass rush. The turning point came with the game tied 3-3. Safety LeRoy Butler had tackled running back Neal Anderson for a 7-yard loss, killing the Bears drive and forcing a punt. Only the Bears didn’t punt, they ran a fake. Punter Chris Gardocki threw to running back Mark Green – who faked like he was running off the field before the snap and then turned upfield – for a 43-yard gain. Edgar Bennett was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty that put the ball at the Packers 1-yard line. Soon, it was 10-3.

What was said after the game?

“The Bears have good pass rushers. We knew we had to get the ball off quick. We had to throw deep balls, and that caused some problems up front. But sometimes I was holding the ball too long. I’m trying hard to make something happen. I made some mistakes that were costly.” – Favre

“He took too many sacks. He’s got to learn how to throw it away, particularly against a team like the Bears or Vikings – anybody with a good pass rush. He will learn that. Today, the Bears were the better football team.” – Holmgren

“I imagine we’ll be underdogs to most teams we play this season. But so what? That’s how you get better. You take your lumps, and you learn from it. Now, if you keep making the same mistake over and over again, then you’re not going to be here. That goes for every phase of the football team.” – Holmgren

How did the Packers fare in the weeks to follow?

The following week in Detroit, Favre completed 22 of 37 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 victory. After a bad loss against the New York Giants, Holmgren’s team rolled off six straight victories and fell just short of the playoffs with a loss in Minnesota in the season finale that dropped them to 9-7.

