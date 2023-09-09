Patrick Taylor and Innis Gaines elevated from the practice squad for the Green Bay Packers Week 1 game at Chicago

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers are adding special-teams reinforcements from their practice squad for Sunday’s opener at the Chicago Bears.

Safety Innis Gaines and running back Patrick Taylor were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for game day, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Each member of the practice squad can be elevated to the active roster for game day three times during a season, after which they must be signed to the 53-man roster.

Gaines and Taylor are among the Packers top special-teamers, so their elevation is no surprise. Both have considerable experience, appearing in seven and 14 games apiece last season, respectively.

