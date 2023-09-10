Romeo Doubs is active, Christian Watson inactive for the Green Bay Packers Week 1 game at the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO − Jordan Love will have his go-to receiver when he makes his debut as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Romeo Doubs is active against the Bears after being listed questionable on the injury report because of a hamstring injury. While the Packers are without speedster Christian Watson because of a hamstring injury, Doubs' connection with Love has been evident throughout training camp. The Packers will miss Watson's vertical threat, which opens up the running game as much as it stretches the field, but Doubs' ability to work the shorter and intermediate routes will be key for Love.

Along with Watson, running back Emanuel Wilson, safety Anthony Johnson Jr, safety Zayne Anderson, outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., tackle Caleb Jones and guard Sean Rhyan are inactive against the Bears. Watson is the only player inactive because of injury.

Former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is active for his first game with the Bears after being placed on Saturday's injury report with a back issue, meaning he's ready to play his former team. Former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is inactive for the Bears.

