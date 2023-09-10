Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 pregame updates: predictions, injury report and more

The Green Bay Packers begin the Jordan Love era and the 2023 NFL season against their rival Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon.

What time, TV channel is the Packers vs. Bears game?

The Packers and Bears play at 3:25 p.m. The game will air on Fox.

Packers vs. Bears predictions

The Bears are slight 1-point favorites over the Packers. Will Chicago win for the first time in the rivalry since 2018? Our beat reporters make their predictions.

Packers injury report vs. Bears

Second-year wide receiver Christian Watson is the biggest name not playing for the Packers. The team ruled him out with a hamstring injury on Friday.

A full injury report will be released a couple hours before the game.

A fans guide for heading to Soldier Field for Packers vs. Bears

Here's a handy guide for you if you're heading south to Soldier Field for the Week 1 game, including what you need to know about parking.

What does the Packers roster look like in 2023?

With Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers and a youth movement at wide receiver and tight end, the Packers are the youngest team in the NFL.

Tom Silverstein ranked the players in terms of importance to the team. Who's at the top of the list? That player missed most of last season.

Here's the Packers' full roster.

Who do the Packers play after the Bears? They have another road game in Week 2 before finally returning to Lambeau Field for their home opener Sept. 24. Here's a look at their complete 2023-24 schedule.

Green Bay Packers 2023-24 schedule

Date, time Opponent Sunday, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m. at Chicago Sunday, Sept. 17, noon at Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 24, noon vs. New Orleans Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. vs. Detroit Monday, Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. at Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:25 p.m. at Denver Sunday, Oct. 29, noon vs. Minnesota Sunday, Nov. 5, noon vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 12, noon at Pittsburgh Sunday, Nov. 19, noon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m. at Detroit Sunday, Dec. 3, 7:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Monday, Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m. at New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 17, noon vs. Tampa Bay Sunday, Dec. 24, noon at Carolina Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:20 p.m. at Minnesota Saturday, Jan. 6, or Sunday, Jan. 7, TBD vs. Chicago

