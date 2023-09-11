Packers' Christian Watson hopes to return from hamstring injury Sunday, doesn't expect to be placed on injured reserve

GREEN BAY – In the last practice before Week 1, Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson left the ground to catch a pass, landed and felt a familiar pain in his right hamstring.

Watson had navigated the entire offseason without leaving the field. He flew out to Southern California for workouts with his new quarterback before training camp. He stayed healthy throughout August. But the Packers top receiver knows a hamstring pull when he feels one. Watson missed three games as a rookie last season because of a torn right hamstring.

“My hamstring things haven’t been the same thing every time,” Watson said. “It’s not like I’m dealing with the same thing over and over again.”

Watson will lean on his prior experience dealing with a hamstring injury after missing Sunday’s opener at the Chicago Bears. He’s hoping to play this week when the Packers visit the Atlanta Falcons, but Watson knows recovery timelines can be tricky, especially for soft-tissue muscles.

A year ago, Watson first injured his hamstring in late September. He missed one game before returning for the Packers’ trip to London against the New York Giants, but left that game early after aggravating the injury. Watson missed the next two games, temporarily pausing his first NFL season.

He doesn’t want to repeat the lapse from a year ago, meaning the Packers are likely to be judicious on his return. Watson allowed there’s “obviously a lot better chance than last week” that he can play, but there are no guarantees. By late last week, Watson knew by his inability to practice he would be inactive against the Bears. Coach Matt LaFleur ruled him out Friday.

“It definitely hurt me a lot," Watson said. "Obviously, the amount of work and preparation and time I put into this game this offseason, to not be able to go out in the first one is definitely heartbreaking for me. But I know it’s just part of the game. What happened, happened. I can’t control any of that now, so I’m just doing everything I can to get back out there. When I do, I’ll be ready to go.”

Watson said, “as far as I know,” injured reserve is not a consideration. He would miss the next two games before being eligible to return if the Packers placed him on injured reserve. When asked if he could have pushed through a late-season game with his hamstring injury, Watson would not speculate.

After catching 41 passes for 611 yards and nine total touchdowns (seven receiving) last season, including eight total touchdowns in a four-game stretch, the Packers surely are intrigued by the potential of their offense when Watson returns. They scored 31 points – not counting their defensive touchdown from linebacker Quay Walker’s pick-6 – on the Bears defense Sunday.

“Watching the tape back,” Watson said, “watching the game yesterday, I was dying to steal somebody’s pads, steal somebody’s helmet and get out there. I’m excited to get out there and just be a part of it, regardless what exactly my role is coming back right away. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m hoping that it’s a big part of this thing.”

Watson doesn’t have the only hamstring injury influencing game-plan decisions this week. Running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game with a pulled hamstring the Packers hoped was nothing more than cramps. At the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-3 in the third quarter, Jones grabbed the back of his left hamstring as he reached the end zone.

Jones walked through the Packers locker room Monday and said he was on his way to learn what scans of his hamstring showed.

“We’re still going through that right now,” LaFleur said. “I can tell you the encouraging thing was he was able to jog off the field, and we were in a situation where we didn’t need to put him back in the game.”