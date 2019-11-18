CLOSE

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Fellow Packers running back Jamaal Williams was Jones’ guest.

Among the topics they touched on were MVP chatter, the bye week schedule, self-evaluation and the Packers' offensive system. The show can be seen live at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill in downtown Appleton or at clubhouselive.com.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

Q: You went to a UTEP men's basketball game during your bye week, and the fans started chanting "MVP" when you appeared on the scoreboard video screen. What was going through your mind as that scene was playing out knowing you were back in your hometown and at your alma mater? Was it a little surreal?

Jones: I told some of my teammates, I felt like I was in a video game. If you play (NBA) 2K - it's a basketball game - fourth quarter, you go to the free throw line and usually you're in My Career or My Player, you do good in your season and they chant "MVP." And that's just what it reminded me of. I'm like, "Wow, this is crazy." Just a lot of love coming from the people from home. A sign of respect from them to me.

Q: Do you feel like you should be in the NFL MVP conversation? Does that even matter to you at this point of the season?

Jones: (Smiling) No, it doesn't matter. But of course, you win the MVP of the NFL - I mean ... come on, now. So, of course that's something I'm thinking about.

Q: This is your third season in the league. Did you like having a bye week this late in the year, or do you prefer an earlier bye?

Jones: I like the late bye. I think my first two years, we had it after game six. That leaves for a 10-game stretch plus the playoffs versus we had it (this season) after Week 10. That leaves six games left versus those 10.

Q: Did the coaches have you do any self-scouting during the bye?

Jones: I feel like (running backs) Coach (Ben) Sirmans does a good job of self-scout - "State of the Union." We do it every week. But every four games is like a new season to us, and we just go over our tendencies and change them up a little bit so teams can't get a beat on what we're doing.

Q: You've had a productive season in both the running and passing games. Why does coach Matt LaFleur's offensive scheme fit so well with your skill set?

Williams: Shoot, they let me do stuff. I'm running routes now. They let me show my hands off because a lot of people didn't think I could catch. So I was like, "I'm ready to catch the ball."

Jones: That's so funny he says that because I remember when we first came in, everybody said he couldn't catch. Our first day, I go up to him and I'm like, "Why do they say you can't catch? You haven't showed them you can't catch."

Williams: I don't know why people don't think I can catch. It's probably because I'm too goofy. I really don't know why. But I can catch, so I just wait for my opportunities. And when it happens, I'm going to take it.

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.