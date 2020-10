Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lazard’s guest will be rookie running back AJ Dillon!

