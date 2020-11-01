Monday: Clubhouse Live with former Packers tight end, Super Bowl champ Tom Crabtree
Former Green Bay Packers tight end and Super Bowl champion Tom Crabtree is Monday’s guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show. The program kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Crabtree, a fan-favorite during his playing days with Green Bay, will join co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello for a fun and interactive discussion as they look back on the 10-year anniversary of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV victory. They’ll also review how Green Bay has fared so far this season.
