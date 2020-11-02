Former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree on Clubhouse Live: Ability to 'adapt and adjust' led 2010 team to Super Bowl title

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tom Crabtree was Monday's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show.

Among the topics he touched on were COVID-19, choosing to play through a pandemic, finding energy and winning a Super Bowl. The show can be seen live on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages or websites, including clubhouselive.com. It can also be seen on our YouTube channel.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

WATCH: Clubhouse Live with former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree

Q: Packers running back AJ Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19. As a former player watching this all play out, what are your thoughts on the NFL trying to grind through this pandemic?

Crabtree: I think you've got to make an attempt as long as you're finding a way to safely do it, which it seems like they have so far. I can't fault them for trying to go through with the season and put certain protocols in place - their intensive program. If you're doing it that way, that's fine. If you're doing it recklessly - which they haven't, and I don't think any of the other pro leagues have - if it's reckless, or it's obviously not a good idea, even outside of sports (like) some kind of activity or public thing that's just like obviously reckless at this point in time, then I cannot get on board.

Q: Your wife is diabetic, and you have two younger children at home. If you were still in the league today, would you have chosen to play this season, or would you have opted out? Would that have been a tough decision for you and your family?

Crabtree: It would have been a tough decision. I think regardless, pre-existing conditions or who you live with - all that aside - it's a really tough decision. Even for a single guy playing in the NFL, it's still something to consider. You're talking about people's lives at stake, and you have to take that into consideration. Man, I don't know. I don't know all the details of (the NFL's) intensive protocol, so I don't want to give a definite answer. But it would be hard for me ... I'd obviously be very torn.

Q: Aaron Rodgers said after Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings that he thought the energy wasn't where it needed to be in talking about the Packers and their disappointing performance. From your NFL experiences, who's responsible for generating that energy: the player or the coach?

Crabtree: That's a tough one, and I think if I could give you a straight answer, then you wouldn't see as many teams lose the juice. They would know the answer, and they would fix it. They wouldn't let it happen. ... We're all human. Our energies are different. We're all in different moods at different times of the day. Whatever it is, things happen. Sometimes you don't bounce back from it, or you have a lousy day and it doesn't pick back up. So I think it's just a combination of the coaching staff and the players just not making the plays, things not quite working out the way you planned.

Q: Hard to believe, but it has been 10 years since the 2010 Packers - of which you were a member - won Super Bowl XLV. What were the characteristics of that team that helped make it a champion?

Crabtree: The thing I always point to is just our ability as a team, whether it was the players or coaching staff, to adapt and adjust on the fly to whatever was thrown at us. We had a ton of injuries that season. At one point, we needed outside help from other teams to win some of their games. (Reaching the playoffs were) out of our control. But we always stayed focused, stayed positive. And some guys that normally wouldn't have played a whole lot, they stepped up in basically starting roles because of injuries and made plays. Even up into the Super Bowl. Some of those guys stepped up and made plays in that game, as well.

Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.