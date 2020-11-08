SUBSCRIBE NOW
CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers' Allen Lazard and Chandon Sullivan

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick
Packers News
Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show Monday at 6:30 p.m. Lazard’s guest will be cornerback Chandon Sullivan! They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 9 showdown against the 49ers and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.

