SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers' Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick Jake Prinsen
Packers News
View Comments

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show Monday at 6:30 p.m. Lazard’s guest will be safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage! 

They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 13 showdown against the Eagles and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

REPLAY:  Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.

View Comments