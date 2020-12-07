Packers' Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: Aaron Jones' TD run 'a great example of how we are as a team'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage were Lazard’s guests.

Among the topics they touched on were playing in a productive offense, executing a 99-yard touchdown drive, making tough catches and chemistry in the defensive backfield. The show can be seen live on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages or websites, including clubhouselive.com. It can also be seen on our YouTube channel.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

REPLAY: Clubhouse Live with Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage

Q: What's it like being part of an offense that's ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both points scored at 379 and average points per game at 31.6?

Lazard: It's obviously a bunch of fun going out there and really just playing with guys that you can trust and that you really want to lay it all out on the line for. And I think Aaron Jones' 77-yard touchdown is a great example of that. You see David Bakhtiari damn near running stride for stride with him down the field into the end zone. You see Marquez (Valdes-Scantling) hustling after he does the fly to make a block, too. Aaron Rodgers was probably 10, 15 yards behind, but he was still hustling just cutting people off. I think that's just such a great example of how we are as a team, as well - and especially as an offensive unit. Just kind of having that pride and well-respect for each other to go out there and lay it on the line and have as much fun doing it, as well.

Q: The Packers produced their first 99-yard touchdown drive since the 2009 season - a seven-play scoring march in Sunday's victory over the Eagles that ended with Aaron Rodgers tossing his 400th career TD pass to give Green Bay a 20-3 lead. Can you explain how difficult it is to drive 99 yards against any NFL defense?

Lazard: A very physical, stout NFL defense, too. They're a very aggressive, hit-you-in-the-mouth (defense). Definitely would take advantage of that situation being backed up (against the goal line). That could have been a huge turning point. We get a safety there. We get a three-and-out and they'd have good field position. So, the fact that we were able to get out of that and be able to flip the field - not only that, but being able to punch it in was pretty cool. But obviously, that doesn't happen without Davante (Adams) and that incredible (42-yard) throw and great concentration by him.

Q: You had a big catch in that same series - a tough 31-yard reception on third-and-three in front of your sideline. How do you ignore the presence of the defender who's trying to keep up and the safety that's headed your way and keep your focus on catching that ball?

Lazard: I was able to get a really good release off the line quick. And when I was able to stack him, I knew that I had the route won, and it was more so just about the timing of waiting for the ball to get there and knowing (Rodgers) was going to have to throw it downfield still. With me stacking him, it allowed me to kind of be able to put my body in front of him and to separate myself from him with the ball. So I was able to get my feet down, and obviously Aaron just put it right there for me and made a good play.

Q: We've talked before about the importance of the chemistry between Aaron Rodgers and his receivers or among the members of your offensive line, but how important is having that type of chemistry between the two of you - especially as you guard the back end of your defense?

Savage: We definitely kind of have that kind of hidden communication between each other to where there's certain times where I don't even have to look at him or anything. We kind of know what each other is already thinking. And that just comes with us getting more comfortable with each other just on and off the field. Just the amount of time that we spend together. It makes us more comfortable, so we kind of know what each other is thinking while we're out there.

Amos: That's big as far as our communication, as far as knowing what each other is thinking. And it starts in practice and in meetings during the week. Just talking about things that we see if we see it the same way. And it's give-and-take with things. If one sees it one way, we both have to see it that way. That comes out in the game. Because if we're on different pages, then everybody else is off, too. The corners are off. The linebackers are off. So that (chemistry) is very important for us to be on the same page.

