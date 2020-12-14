Packers' Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: 'We know we still have a lot to do'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King were Lazard’s guests.

Among the topics they touched on were winning a division championship, NFL MVP, offensive creativity, rules changes and confidence.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

REPLAY: Clubhouse Live with Allen Lazard, Jaire Alexander, Kevin King

Q: The Packers are the NFC North champs, and you currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. What's the vibe like in the building right now? Is there more of a buzz - more energy - with the division title clinched and a playoff berth secured?

Lazard: Absolutely. I think we were all very excited in the locker room after the game (on Sunday). Just the vibe on the plane ride back, there was a lot more chattering, a lot more excited ... excited to get home, especially knowing that we only have one more game, so to speak, to be on the road being at Chicago to finish the year - as long as we handle our business and do our job. Everyone's obviously very excited, but we know we still have a lot to do to still finish the season and put ourselves in a good seed.

Q: Why should Aaron Rodgers win the NFL's MVP award this season?

Lazard: I think if you just look at his numbers, especially if you really want to critique film and everything (and) you look at the difficulty of his throws, accuracy, timing of the game situation. And if you're really dialed into it, just his play calling and adjustment at the line I think is the best in the game. But I think just his touchdown-interception ratio - throughout his entire career - but especially this season is just not even comparable. Because it has happened so long, people really forget and appreciate how well of an elite level he has been playing at for such a long time.

Q: Rodgers said after Sunday's victory over the Lions that the offensive creativity by head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been "next-level." What does he mean by that, and how does your offensive scheme set up guys for success?

Lazard: So obviously, it's a little more difficult playing people that you're very familiar with being NFC North opponents. So (the Lions) obviously know Aaron very well throughout his entire history. So for us to be able to go out there and still be able to put up points, and for the coaches to be able to find ways to put guys in position to be successful and sustain these long-play drives, shows you the creativity and the intricacies of how these plays are dialed up and worked in the timing of them.

Q: If you could change one rule that favors the offensive players, what would it be?

King: I think that (offensive pass interference) and (defensive pass interference) should have a similar - if they throw a Hail Mary at the end of a game, and we get a DPI, they're going to get the ball at the 1-yard line. If they get an OPI, they take them back 15 yards. I think if it's going to be a spot foul, then take them back that same amount of yards. That's what I think.

Q: What's the most challenging aspect of playing the cornerback position in the NFL?

Alexander: I think the most challenging aspect is just keeping that confidence. Because receivers, man, they're going to catch the ball (and) a lot of cornerbacks who don't have that confidence kind of get in their head, get in their own way. But you've got to think that you're the best. You've got to know that you're the best. Just that confidence part.

