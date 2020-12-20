Clubhouse Live with Packers' Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown
Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show Monday at 6:30 p.m. Lazard’s guests will be wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown!
They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 15 showdown against the Panthers and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.
If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.
REPLAY: Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live
Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.