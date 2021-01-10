SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick Jake Prinsen
Packers News
View Comments

Green Bay Packers great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer will be the guest Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show.

Kramer, a master storyteller and the legendary right guard of the Vince Lombardi-led Packers, will get us primed for the playoff push through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

REPLAY:  Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.

View Comments